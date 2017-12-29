Central Arkansas woman accused of trying to stab man with steak knives

A central Arkansas woman is accused of trying to stab a man with two steak knives, police said.

Emily Renee Farris, 28, of Jacksonville was arrested around 4:25 a.m. Friday on aggravated assault charges, according to a Jacksonville Police Department report.

A witness said he was in a back room at a residence on Alexander Court in Jacksonville getting belongings when a friend yelled at him to come into another room.

He then noticed Farris trying to stab the friend with two knives, at which point he tacked her to the ground, the report stated.

Farris remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Friday afternoon, and bail had not been set, records show.