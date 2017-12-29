Filings detail Little Rock double shooting; hurt teen cites quarrel with girlfriend's brother

After a double shooting in Little Rock last month, a 15-year-old wounded by the gunfire told police the violence stemmed from an ongoing quarrel the suspect had with him, court records show.

Police arrested Kenon Saine, 21, last month in the Nov. 9 shooting, in which the boy and his grandmother were wounded at 2618 Lewis St., authorities say. Saine was arrested on two counts of first-degree battery and two counts of committing a terroristic act.

After the shooting, investigators went to Arkansas Children’s Hospital and spoke with Cededrick Harris, the teen who was wounded in his right thigh, according to the affidavit. Police said the Lewis Street residence was also hit by gunfire.

Harris identified Saine as the shooter and said the incident was “in reference to an ongoing beef that Mr. Saine had with him, due to Mr. Harris dating Mr. Saine’s sister,” the documents said.

The teenager told police he was at the Lewis Street residence when he started receiving “random phone calls” from a relative of Saine’s, telling him to go outside. He heard someone outside and went to the front door to find Saine, a 22-year-old man and a female, the documents said.

Harris told authorities that his younger brother was waiting outside to be picked up. Harris reported that Saine and the 22-year-old tried to fight his brother, but the ride had pulled up by that time, according to the affidavit.

“Mr. Harris stated that [Saine] went back to the car, grabbed a gun and began shooting at him,” the court documents stated.

The teenager told police that he was standing in the doorway when the shots were fired, and his grandmother, Sharon Harris, was standing behind him inside the home.

Police said both Harris and his grandmother were hit in the right thigh.

According to the affidavit, Sharon Harris gave a statement that was similar to her grandchild’s, but reported that she did not see who was firing. A court affidavit spelled her first name as Sharron.

The affidavit said police also spoke with Lyshela Mc-Clain, who said she was at the scene when the shooting occurred, having gone there to pick her son up. McClain reported seeing two men and a female standing in front of the house by a black sedan, the documents said.

The woman said she told her son to get in the car, the affidavit said. That’s when she noticed one of the men go to the vehicle and begin shooting, the documents said.

McClain identified Saine in a photo spread as a person who had been at the scene of the shooting.

Saine was arrested Nov. 15 at the Little Rock Police Department’s station on West 12th Street. He was listed on Pulaski County jail’s inmate roster Thursday afternoon.