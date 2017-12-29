Home / Latest News /
FIRST LOOK: Retro-themed bowling alley scheduled to open in downtown Little Rock next week
This article was published today at 4:09 p.m.
A retro-themed bowling alley with a bar in downtown Little Rock will open its doors and lanes next week.
Dust Bowl Lanes & Lounge, located at 315 E. Capitol Ave., across from the River Cities Travel Center downtown bus station, will reportedly offer eight lanes along with a karaoke room, private lounge and a full bar and food menu. Milkshakes, onion rings and burgers are among Dust Bowl's food offerings.
Mike Sells, a spokesman for the business, told Arkansas Online the alley and lounge hosted a private soft opening and received positive feedback.
"It's a fun place," he said.
Sells said Fassler Hall, a German beer garden with steins and sausages located next door, is also opening soon, though no official date has been set. Both businesses are owned by the Tulsa-based McNellie's Restaurant Group.
ARMNAR says... December 29, 2017 at 4:39 p.m.
Looks like fun! Reminiscent of Bryant-Lake Bowl in Minneapolis.
TravisBickle says... December 29, 2017 at 9:37 p.m.
You mark that frame an 8, and you're entering a world of pain!
