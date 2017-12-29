Fulwider and his mother talk signing, what led them to Arkansas

Arkansas defensive end signee Nick Fulwider and his mother joined Recruiting Thursday to go over last week's decision to be a Razorback and plans for the future.

Fulwider, 6-7, 260, 4.79 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Tyrone, (Ga.) Sandy Creek had more than 20 scholarship offers from schools like North Carolina, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee and others.

He and his mother, Diahann also talked about the process that led them to Fayetteville.