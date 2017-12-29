Girls roundups

BEEBE 69, BLYTHEVILLE 37

BEEBE — Katie Turner scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds as the host Lady Badgers (10-3) posted a victory over the Lady Chicks (2-6) in the Beebe Holiday Classic.

Libbie Hill added 14 points, Marianna Richey scored 10 points and collected 6 rebounds and Hannah Gammil had 10 points and grabbed 6 rebounds.

For Blytheville, Dawn Anderson scored a team-high 10 points.

BISMARCK 53,

WOODLAWN 36

DONALDSON — Led by 15 points from Mady Calhoun, the Lady Lions (9-5) were too much for the Lady Bears (5-5) in the Herb Russell Holiday Hoops Tournament at Ouachita High School. Haley Vincent added 11 points and Olivia Hamby 10 for Bismarck. Madison Barringer scored nine points for Woodlawn.

CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 50,

BEARDEN 25

CAMDEN — The host Lady Cardinals (5-3) picked up 17 points from Tai’Shaka Porchia in a victory over the Lady Bears (1-6) in the Fairview Holiday Classic.

Anna Dawson added 11 for Fairview. Iyanah Nelson’s 14 points led Bearden.

CARLISLE 59, NEWPORT 34

LONOKE — Kylie Warren scored 12 points and Blakely Ellis 11 as the Lady Bison (10-3) defeated the Lady Greyhounds (2-11) in the semifinals of the Goldfish Classic.

Jerikah Baletine led Newport with 15 points.

CENTRAL ARK. CHRISTIAN 63, WEST MEMPHIS 60, OT

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Christyn Williams poured in 41 points as the Lady Mustangs (14-1) tripped the Lady Blue Devils (5-6) in the Dragon Fire Invitational.

Jenna Davis added nine points for CAC.

GLEN ROSE 58,

MAGNET COVE 25

DONALDSON — Holly Crutchfield led the Lady Beavers (7-3) with 17 points in a victory over the Lady Panthers (3-11) in the Herb Russell Holiday Hoops Tournament at Ouachita High School. Love Doddridge added 16 for Glen Rose. Kailyn Harville led Magnet Cove with seven points.

HARDING ACADEMY 39,

EL DORADO 36

BEEBE — Elaine Helpenstill led Harding Academy (5-5) with 20 points in a victory over El Dorado in the Beebe Holiday Classic.

Jessica Morton scored 18 to lead El Dorado.

HARRISON 54, ASHDOWN 36

HARRISON — Marion Groberg scored 10 of her team-high 14 points in the second half as the host Lady Goblins (4-8) posted a victory over the Lady Panthers (3-6) in the Lendel Thomas Classic.

Caroline Cecil added 12 points and Briley Parker scored all 11 of her points in the second half for Harrison. Cambre McCullough scored 14 points to lead Ashdown.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 55,

FAIRVIEW JV 15

CAMDEN — Erynn Barnum led the Lady Tigers (8-3) with 20 points in a victory over the Lady Cardinals JV team in the Fairview Holiday Classic.

Ariyanna Hall added 13 for Central.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 59, SEARCY 37

BEEBE — Wynter Rogers dropped in 16 points as the Lady Warriors (10-1) topped the Lady Lions (3-10) in the Beebe Holiday Tournament.

Emma Kelley added 11 and Ashlynne Robeson 10 for Little Rock Christian. Emily Housley led Searcy with 14 points.

LONOKE 63, ENGLAND 41

LONOKE — Keiunna Walker scored 20 of her 28 points in the first half as the Lady Rabbits (12-3) topped the Lady Lions (8-4) in the semifinals of the Goldfish Classic.

Aruis McClain added 13 for Lonoke, which led 32-15 at the half. Tatayana Penister scored 14 to lead England.

MAGNOLIA 63, ROBINSON 45

CAMDEN — Kendall McMahan led the Lady Panthers (1-3) with 18 points in a victory over the Lady Senators (3-6) in the Fairview Holiday Classic.

Kayleigh Sneed added 15 for Magnolia, which trailed 15-13 after one quarter but led 23-17 at the half. Robinson was led by 13 points from Alex Rouse, 11 from Madison Robinson and 10 from Angela Wilson.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 64,

TWO RIVERS 63, OT

HEBER SPRINGS — Kaley Shipman hit two free throws with four seconds remaining in overtime to give the Lady Yellowjackets (12-0) a victory over the Lady Gators in the Landers Cowboy Classic.

Shipman finished with 29 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals. Cheyenne Shelton added 13 points and eight rebounds and Aubrey Isbell scored 11 points for Mountain View.

PULASKI ACADEMY 58,

MOUNT ST. MARY 50

HOT SPRINGS — Mattie Hatcher hit all eight of her free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter and finished with 23 points as the Lady Bruins (7-5) held off the Belles (1-10) in the semifinals of the Spa City Shootout.

Hatcher was 13 of 16 from the line. She also had four rebounds.

Isis Woods added 14 points and five assists for Pulaski Academy. Payton Grice led the Belles with 20 points. Catherine Althoff led Mount St. Mary with 11 rebounds.

SHERIDAN 57,

MAYFLOWER 21

HEBER SPRINGS — Diamond Morris scored 20 points as the Lady Jackets (11-1) routed the Lady Eagles (0-9) in the Landers Cowboy Classic.

Bella York led Mayflower with six points.

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 70, BRYANT 40

BEEBE — Reese Gardner led the Lady Southerners (7-4) with 27 points in a victory over the Lady Hornets (3-7) in the Beebe Holiday Classic.

London Cuzzort added 19 for South-side, which led 29-19 at the half. Ivory Russ led Bryant with 13 points.

WARREN 70,

NORTH WEBSTER (LA.) 10

CAMDEN — Faith Jackson scored 18 points and the Lady Lumberjacks (10-2) held North Webster to four points in the final three quarters of the Fairview Holiday Classic game.

Shakenia Stovall added 14 and Jade Watson 10 for Warren, which led 45-8 at the half.