Little Rock pharmacy robbed of cash at gunpoint, employee tells police

A Little Rock CVS Pharmacy was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday, police say.

A 21-year-old employee told officers that the robber came into the store at 1122 S. University Ave. about 3:30 a.m. wearing a black hoodie, according to a report. The cashier said he asked the individual to remove his hoodie, which he did.

He purchased an item and left, then returned a short time later and asked for a refund, the report stated. The employee reportedly said he could not give him money back.

He then bought another item and waited for the cashier to open the register. Then, authorities said, he took out a black handgun and demanded money.

The employee said he gave about $150 to the robber, who fled in an unknown direction. The assailant was described as a black male who stands 6 feet tall, weighs 165 pounds and has short, black hair.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.