Man faces charges in holdups at 2 Little Rock doughnut shops, police say
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
A 24-year-old man is accused in the robberies earlier month of two Little Rock doughnut stores, police said.
Police arrested Brandon Lockhart of Little Rock on Tuesday and he was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of theft of property.
Lockhart is accused of robbing Shipley Do-Nuts at 2900 S. University Ave. on Dec. 3, and then on Dec. 10, robbing the Daylight Donuts shop at 7610 Geyer Springs Road, according to the report.
Police said an armed man committed both robberies. The report said Lockhart was developed as a suspect and was identified from photo spreads.
He was not listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Thursday night.
