New business to bring 50 jobs to Arkansas town
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:35 p.m.
HARRISBURG — Officials say 50 new jobs are coming to northeast Arkansas as a company that makes corrugated sheets used in packaging comes to Harrisburg.
The Jonesboro Sun reported that the new jobs are a result of a partnership between RusCorr LLC and Rusken Packaging. The business will be located in a former American Greetings building in Harrisburg, about 100 miles northeast of Little Rock.
The company buys materials from paper mills to make the corrugated sheets, then sells the material to companies that make boxes.
Officials said they hope the facility can begin production in April.
Harrisburg Mayor Randy Mills said the city welcomes the new jobs and that the City Council passed a resolution in support of the business receiving tax rebates from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.
