Neighbors lands Maryland standout

Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors received his third commitment for the 2019 class on Friday from one of the top prospects in Maryland.

Point guard Makayla Daniels, 5-7, of Frederick High School in Maryland has pledged to Neighbors over offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Marshall, Richmond, St. Joe's and Delaware.

She led her school to the 3A state championship as a sophomore by scoring 47 points — the third highest for a Maryland girls basketball state tournament. She also had the highest-ever point total for the semifinals and finals of a state tournament with 76 points.

Center Destinee Oberg, 6-2, of Burnsville (Minn.) Academy of Holy Angels and wing Ginger Reece, 5-10 of Lawton, Okla., Eisenhower pledged earlier to Neighbors and his staff.

ProspectsNation.com rates Oberg as the No. 4 post and No. 26 prospect while Reece is the No. 16 wing and No. 64 prospect in the nation.

Neighbors is expected to sign four or five prospects for the 2019 class.