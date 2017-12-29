Nutt among 6 named to Cotton Bowl Hall

Houston Nutt, a Little Rock native and former Arkansas quarterback, receivers coach and head coach, is among the inductees into this year’s Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame class announced on Thursday. Nutt, 60, was 3-1 as a head coach in the Cotton Bowl, including 1-1 with Arkansas and 2-0 with Ole Miss.

Nutt, who is now working as a studio analyst for the CBS Sports Network and lives in McKinney, Texas, led the Razorbacks to a 75-48 record in 10 seasons from 1998-2007. He had a 135-96 record overall in 19 seasons as a head coach at Murray State, Boise State, Arkansas and Ole Miss.

Joining Nutt in this year’s Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame class are Texas A&M linebacker Quentin Coryatt, USC Coach John Robinson, Penn State running back and linebacker Wally Triplett, Texas running back Ricky Williams and Oklahoma strong safety Roy Williams.

Induction ceremonies will be held in May at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.