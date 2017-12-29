Home / Latest News /
Police identify Arkansan facing murder charge in wife's death
This article was published today at 9:11 a.m.
Police on Friday morning identified the man arrested in the death of his wife at a northeast Arkansas home the day before.
Shawn G. Burniston, 50, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the slaying of 43-year-old Jessica D. Burniston, according to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department.
Officers responded around 12:45 p.m. Thursday to a report that someone had been injured with a knife at a residence on Arrowhead Farm Road in Jonesboro.
Shawn Burniston, a Jonesboro resident, had an apparent self-inflicted knife wound to his wrist, according to police.
Authorities found Jessica Burniston dead of apparent blunt force trauma, the release states.
Shawn Burniston was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and later taken to the Craighead County jail, where he remained as of Friday morning, records show.
