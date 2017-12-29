Police make arrest in death of woman in Arkansas
Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead Thursday afternoon at a home in Jonesboro.
Officers responded about 12:45 p.m. to a call that someone had been injured with a knife at a residence on Arrowhead Farm Road, according to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department. They found the victim inside.
Police said an arrest has been made, but they did not identify the suspect or the victim.
The investigation is ongoing.
