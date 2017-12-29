Subscribe Register Login
Friday, December 29, 2017, 9:52 a.m.

Police make arrest in death of woman in Arkansas

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead Thursday afternoon at a home in Jonesboro.

Officers responded about 12:45 p.m. to a call that someone had been injured with a knife at a residence on Arrowhead Farm Road, according to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department. They found the victim inside.

Police said an arrest has been made, but they did not identify the suspect or the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

State Desk on 12/29/2017

Print Headline: Police make arrest in Jonesboro death

