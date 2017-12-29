Police: North Little Rock Sonic worker carjacked in restaurant holdup at closing time

Two armed robbers stole a vehicle from a worker at a North Little Rock Sonic Drive-In as she and other employees were getting ready to close, police said.

Officers responded around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday to the fast-food chain's location at 2124 Arkansas 161 in reference to an aggravated robbery, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

One robber pulled out a pistol and began pointing it around the restaurant, repeatedly yelling “give me the money” and “empty your pockets,” according to the report.

That assailant then fired once and fled with an accomplice out the back of the fast-food eatery, police said.

Listed as stolen from one employee was a silver 2012 Nissan Versa. A purse containing $100 in cash, a driver's license and a Social Security card was taken from a co-worker, the report noted.

Police later found the vehicle on Interstate 530 at Dixon Road in Little Rock.

The robbers were both described as black males who wore black clothing with white mesh material covering their faces and hands. One Sonic employee said the pistol-wielding robber appeared to be a former employee.

A 24-year-old suspect was named, though he had not been arrested at the time of the report.