Second-quarter run catapults Hall

FORT SMITH --After a slow start to begin the game, Little Rock Hall found its way and didn't look back after that Thursday at the Stubblefield Center.

Greg Johnson led the way for Hall, scoring a game-high 29 points in a 69-51 victory against El Dorado in a first-round matchup at the Coca-Cola Classic.

Hall (11-2) found itself down 12-7 early in the game but used a strong push to close out the first quarter then had a big second quarter to take a 41-20 lead into halftime.

"We wanted to play with a lot of intensity with this being the second time we have faced them this season," Hall Coach Jon Coleman said. "With us being three hours away from home with the bus ride, we wanted to just settle in first."

The Warriors used a 12-2 run to close out the first quarter to bounce back, taking a 19-14 lead heading into the second quarter.

El Dorado (6-8) was limited to 6 points in the second quarter, making 2 of 12 field goals while committing 9 turnovers. Hall took advantage of the defensive stops to build a big lead.

The Warriors used an 18-2 run to open the second quarter to extend their lead to 37-16. Hall was able to find high-percentage shots throughout the first half, making 18 of 30 from the field.

"I thought we jumped on them there early, but they made some adjustments on defense," El Dorado Coach Gary Simmons said. "We didn't respond. Hall can put so many athletes out there."

The Wildcats were playing without four players -- including two starters.

El Dorado was outscored by 21 points in the first half but was able to outscore Hall 31-28 in the second half by limiting turnovers.

"We came down a little shorthanded," Simmons said. "I challenged our guys in the second half. I told them when they are in down in life you can't just sit at home. I wasn't pleased with outcome, but I'm proud of them."

El Dorado's balanced offense was led by B.J. Johnson and Brendan Simmons each scoring a team-high 14 points. Alex Boone added 10 for the Wildcats.

Hall's Jonathan Coleman finished with 15 points, including 13 in the first half.

