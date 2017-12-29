Southern rolls to 99-57 win over Arkansas' Ecclesia College

BATON ROUGE, La. — Sidney Umude scored 14 points, Mubashar Ali had a double-double, and Southern cruised to a 99-57 win over Arkansas' Ecclesia College on Friday.

Jamar Sandifer and Richard Lee added 13 points apiece for the Jaguars (4-9), Aaron Ray had 12 and Christopher Thomas 10. Ali had 10 points and 11 rebounds as Southern had a 62-38 advantage on the boards, 22-6 on the offensive end.

The Royals, a Springdale-based member of the NCCAA, were led by Cash Krueger with 14 points, Chris White with 10 and Noah Banks with eight and 15 rebounds.

With Thomas scoring eight of his 10 points in the first three-and-a-half minutes, the Jags led 12-5. After the Royals got back-to-back 3s from White, Southern went on 21-2 run to lead by 20 and closed the half with a 12-3 spurt to make it 47-24.

The second half started with a 12-0 run. When it was over, all 11 Jaguars scored and grabbed multiple rebounds and 10 had assists. They turned 16 turnovers into 20 points.