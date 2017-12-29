Subscribe Register Login
Friday, December 29, 2017, 10:14 p.m.

Style: Handy guide to the germiest places

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 12:07 p.m.

It’s 6 a.m. Your alarm shrieks and you hit the snooze button. You have just deposited germs on your alarm clock.

Most of us cringe when strangers cough or sneeze near us in public. But hands are the real germ carriers, and our own hands are culprits. As you go about your day, your hands pick up other people’s germs but also deposit germs of their own. What kinds? Mostly the ones that cause colds, flu and diarrhea, but also norovirus, staph, MRSA and more.

In Saturday's Style section of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, learn where you encounter the worst microbes in the course of a day and what to do to keep them from making you ill.

TravisBickle says... December 29, 2017 at 12:46 p.m.

Don't do anything I wouldn't do, but if you do, wash your hands before you touch your eyes!

