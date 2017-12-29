TODAY’S BOWL GAMES

All times Central

Belk Bowl

TEXAS A&M (7-5)

VS. WAKE FOREST (7-5)

SITE Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

TIME (TV) Noon (ESPN)

LINE Wake Forest by 3

SERIES First meeting

PLAYERS TO WATCH

TEXAS A&M WR/PR Christian Kirk: He is the Aggies’ Mr. Everything. The first-team All-SEC junior ranks as the NCAA’s active leader in punt return average (18.6 avg) and recently became the first wide receiver in school history to surpass the 4,000-yard plateau in all-purpose yardage. Kirk leads the Aggies in receptions (58), yards receiving (730) and TD catches (7). He needs two catches for his third consecutive 60-catch season, which would tie a school record.

WAKE FOREST QB John Wolford: The second-team All-ACC selection is the only Wake Forest quarterback to start four season openers. He led the conference in passing efficiency with a 157.5 rating this season. He ranked third in the ACC in total offense at 309.7 yards per game and is sixth in yards passing per game at 253.8.

Sun Bowl

NO. 24 N. CAROLINA STATE (8-4)

VS. ARIZONA STATE (7-5)

SITE Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas TIME (TV) 2 p.m. (CBS)

LINE North Carolina State by 7

SERIES Tied 1-1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

NORTH CAROLINA STATE Junior Ryan Finley is second to Philip Rivers in school history with a 62.3 percent completion percentage. He’s also the first since Rivers in 2003 to open the season with consecutive 300-yard passing games. Finley had a nation-leading streak of 339 passes without an interception stopped at Notre Dame on Oct. 28.

ARIZONA STATE Demario Richard needs 23 yards to become the first ASU running back with multiple 1,000-yard seasons since Freddie Williams in 1974-75, when the Sun Devils were still playing in El Paso regularly as members of the Western Athletic Conference. He’s the fifth 3,000-yard rusher in school history.

Music City Bowl

NO. 20 NORTHWESTERN (9-3)

VS. KENTUCKY (7-5)

SITE Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn. TIME (TV) 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Northwestern by 7 ½

SERIES Northwestern leads 1-0.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

NORTHWESTERN RB Justin Jackson. The senior ran for 1,154 yards and nine touchdowns, and he holds school records for rushing yards, touchdowns and all-purpose yards.

KENTUCKY QB Stephen Johnson. The senior has taken very good care of the ball with only four interceptions all season. Johnson has thrown for 2,048 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Arizona Bowl

NEW MEXICO STATE (6-6)

VS. UTAH STATE (6-6)

SITE Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz.

TIME (TV) 4:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

LINE Utah State by 4½

SERIES Utah State leads 30-7.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UTAH STATE CB Jalen Davis. A second-team AP All-American, Davis had five interceptions and returned three for touchdowns.

NEW MEXICO STATE RB Larry Rose III. The senior ran for 807 yards and 9 touchdowns this season. He has 36 career rushing TDs, second in a school history.

Cotton Bowl

NO. 8 SOUTHERN CAL (11-2)

VS. NO. 5 OHIO STATE (11-2)

SITE AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas TIME (TV) 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Ohio State by 7½

SERIES USC leads 13-9-1.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA Third-year sophomore and top NFL prospect QB Sam Darnold could be playing his last game for the Trojans. In his two seasons at USC, he already has a Rose Bowl title and has thrown for 6,873 yards with 57 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

OHIO STATE Freshman RB J.K. Dobbins has rushed for 1,364 yards and seven touchdowns. The Texas native had 174 yards rushing in the Big Ten title game, his sixth 100-yard game this season.