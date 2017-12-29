Home / Latest News /
Tractor-trailer hauling milk overturns on Pulaski County road, sheriff's office says
This article was published today at 8:11 a.m. Updated today at 9:28 a.m.
An overturned tractor-trailer hauling milk caused rural roads in Pulaski County to be shut down Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
In a statement shortly before 8 a.m., Lt. Cody Burk said Cleland Road was blocked at Tadpole Road in Cabot. It reopened by around 9:30 a.m.
Authorities responded around 4:45 a.m. to the overturned delivery truck.
A towing service was on site at the time, and crews expected cleanup to take several hours, Burk said.
