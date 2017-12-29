Two Northwest Arkansas men jailed in theft of 15 vehicles
By NWA Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE -- Police arrested two Fayetteville men in the burglary of a car dealership and theft of 15 vehicles, according to a press release Wednesday.
Police responded to a commercial burglary around 7 a.m. Tuesday at Lewis Automotive Group at 3373 N. College Ave.
Numerous vehicles were stolen from the business over a two-day period, according to the press release.
Police tracked down 13 vehicles stolen from the dealership and two from other locations.
Police arrested Joe Kelly McDaniel, 37, on commercial burglary, criminal mischief, theft of property, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, fleeing and obstructing governmental operations.
They also arrested Casey Whitson Carlisle, 43, on theft by receiving, obstructing governmental operations and fleeing.
They were both being held Wednesday at the Washington County jail with no bail set.
