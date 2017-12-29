Sheriff's office: Arkansan tells deputies wife shot him during argument; he's later cited

A man told police his wife shot him in their Arkansas home during an argument that started while they were having sex early Friday, according to a report.

About 1:30 a.m., Drew County deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 100 block of Cook Lane in Monticello. There, 44-year-old Kenny Ray Lloyd was in the passenger seat of a vehicle, about to head to the hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Instead, the man, who officers noted appeared intoxicated, escorted police inside the residence. He said he and his wife, Regina Kaye Lloyd, 49, were having sex when she accused him of sleeping with someone else, the report states.

Kenny Ray Lloyd said he told her he wouldn't be spending the night at home, then got dressed and went out and started his vehicle. When he tried to go back into the house to get cigarettes, he said, his wife told him "this is the last time" and shot him, hitting him in the right armpit area.

The man was later treated for the wound at Drew Memorial Hospital, according to the report.

Police spoke with Regina Kaye Lloyd, who said her husband had hit her in the head while they were talking in bed, then threatened to kill her when he tried to get back into the house. Deputies noted that she had marks on her face and left rib cage, which she said were from him pushing her into a coffee table.

Kenny Ray Lloyd was cited on a third-degree domestic battery charge, according to the report.