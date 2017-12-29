FOOTBALL

Giants hire new GM

The New York Giants have hired former Carolina Panthers executive Dave Gettleman as their general manager. The Giants (2-13) announced the hiring of Gettleman, 66, on Thursday and planned to introduce him at a news conference today. Gettleman has a history with the Giants. He spent 15 seasons with the franchise before becoming Carolina’s general manager from 2013-2016, a span in which the Panthers played in the Super Bowl after the 2015 season. He was fired after the following season when Carolina missed the playoffs. Gettleman will be the Giants’ fourth general manager since 1979, following George Young, Ernie Accorsi and Jerry Reese, who held the job for 11 seasons before he was dismissed on Dec. 4 along with coach Ben McAdoo.

Witten returning in ’18

Tight end Jason Witten of the Dallas Cowboys said Thursday he will be back for his 16th season in 2018. Witten acknowledged that his desire to play is strictly to make another run at a Super Bowl. He’s gone 2-6 in playoff games and has never been on a team that advanced past the NFC divisional round. He’ll be at home during the playoffs for the ninth time in 15 years this offseason, but the desire to compete for a championship hasn’t faded. He said he sees the Cowboys as legitimate contenders going into next season. “Since Day 1, the only thing I was focused on is winning,” Witten said. Witten, who turns 36 in the offseason, is still a productive player. He has 61 catches for 543 yards and 5 touchdowns this season. He’s played 982 of 1,000 offensive snaps so far, including every snap in 10 of 15 games. He’ll start his 229th game Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team he has more receiving yards against (1,625) than any other opponent in his career.

Saints’ Kikaha on IR

The New Orleans Saints have placed edge pass rusher Hau’oli Kikaha on injured reserve, ending his season. New Orleans filled his spot on the roster by bringing back Kasim Edebali, who spent the previous three seasons with the club. Kikaha, who had missed practice this week with an injured ankle, sees his season end after making 4 sacks, 4 tackles for losses and had 1 pass defended. Kikaha, a former second-round in 2015, came back to play 12 games this season after rehabilitating from an anterior crucial ligament repair — this third since college — that sidelined him for all of 2016. The Saints claimed Edebali after he was waved by the Los Angeles Rams. Edebali appeared in 16 games in each of his first three pro seasons — all in New Orleans — and had as many as five sacks in 2015. But after making only one sack in 2016, he was not retained and has played in 13 games this season with Denver and Detroit. He did not play while with the Rams.

Jaguars sell out

The Jacksonville Jaguars have received permission from the NFL and sponsors to remove tarps from four sections of seats and sell more tickets to the franchise’s first home playoff game since the 1999 season. Following a presale to season-ticket holders, the Jaguars (10-5) sold out of available tickets in about an hour Wednesday. The team then approached the league and corporate sponsors who pay to advertise on the tarps about opening up the 3,501 additional seats. The NFL and the sponsors agreed. The extra tickets will go on sale this morning. The team said “the demand over the last 48 hours has exceeded expectations.” The Jaguars added they “are grateful to the league and our gracious sponsors for allowing even more fans to be there to experience the Jaguars’ first home playoff game in nearly two decades.” The additional seating will increase capacity at EverBank Field to 67,932 for the postseason game.

Shoes draw fine

New Orleans Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara said the NFL has fined him $6,079 for wearing Christmas-themed red cleats with white trim during last Sunday’s victory over Atlanta. Kamara said it was worth it and that he’s hoping to parlay publicity from his banned holiday cleats into a fund-raiser to help supply athletic footwear to children whose families struggle to afford it. Many players, including Falcons star receiver Julio Jones, wore holiday-themed cleats during pregame warmups last Sunday, which was Christmas Eve. But most players switched back to regular NFL-compliant footwear designs matching their uniforms before kickoff. Kamara’s red cleats were topped by a thick white lining reminiscent of the trim on a Santa Clause costume, along with bells. He removed the bells for the game, but said he wanted to wear the cleats even after being warned by officials they violated league uniform standards. Kamara, who gained 90 yards from scrimmage in his red shoes, said lightheartedly that his fine makes the NFL look like the “Grinch.”

TENNIS

Anderson advances

U.S. Open runner-up Kevin Anderson extended his dominance over Pablo Carreno Busta with a straight-sets victory over the Spaniard on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates exhibitions at Abu Dhabi which are also featuring Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic. No. 14-ranked Anderson beat No. 10 Carreno Busta 6-3, 7-6 (2) to set up a semifinal with No. 5 Dominic Thiem of Austria. Anderson is 3-0 against Carreno Busta on the ATP Tour, and he did not tarnish that record in a victory highlighted by an impressive service game. The three-day men’s exhibition event will stop for Williams, who is scheduled to play French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko on Saturday. Williams hasn’t played competitively since the Australian Open, which she won while eight weeks pregnant. She gave birth to her first child, a daughter, in September. Djokovic hasn’t played since retiring from his quarterfinal at Wimbledon in July because of an elbow injury. He will play Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in the other semifinal today. Bautista Agut defeated Andrey Rublev of Russia 7-5, 6-2. Andy Murray, also out since July with a hip injury, is at the event but only to train in preparation for his comeback.

Nadal withdraws

Top-ranked Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Brisbane International due to his “late start of preparation” for the new season. Brisbane International tournament director Cameron Pearson said Thursday that he had received word of Nadal’s withdrawal earlier in the day. The joint ATP and WTA tournament begins Sunday at Pat Rafter Arena. Nadal, who pulled out of the ATP Finals in London after a loss to David Goffin in mid-November because of pain in his right knee, had earlier tweeted: “I am sorry to announce I won’t be coming to Brisbane this year. My intention was to play but I am still not ready after last year’s long season and the late start of my preparation.” He later tweeted: “I will be seeing my Aussie fans when I land on the 4th (of January) in Melbourne and start there my preparation for the Australian Open.” Nadal pulled out of an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi this week. The Australian Open, where Nadal lost in the 2017 final to Roger Federer, begins Jan. 15.