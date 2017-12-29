Woman flown to hospital after central Arkansas shooting, authorities say; 3 arrested

A 32-year-old woman was shot and injured in central Arkansas early Friday, authorities say, and three people have been arrested.

According to a news release from the Garland County sheriff's office, dispatchers received a report of possible shots fired in the 2700 block of Highway 128 in Lonsdale shortly before 3:15 a.m. When they arrived, deputies found the victim with a gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said, and she was taken to the hospital via Lifenet Air.

The release states that after multiple witnesses were interviewed, investigators arrested Daniel Fisher and charged him with first-degree battery.

Two other people were also taken into custody. Curtis George and Lashonda Wesberry, 29, both face theft by receiving charges, authorities said.

Records show only Wesberry, a Hot Springs Village resident, remained at the Garland County jail Friday afternoon. She was being held in lieu of $1,000 bond. The inmate roster listed her name as Lashanda Wesberry, and a call to the sheriff's office to confirm the correct spelling went unanswered Friday evening.

The investigation is ongoing.