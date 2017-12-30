Sheriff's office investigating 'massacre of animals' on Arkansas homeowner's property

Authorities are investigating a “massacre of animals” at a homeowner's property in Arkansas.

An alpaca, a calf and goats were among the animals found slain in Pumpkin Bend, according to a news release from the Woodruff County sheriff’s office.

Authorities believe they were killed sometime between 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday. The sheriff's office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.