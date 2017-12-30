Arkansas school bus driver accused of driving intoxicated with 9 students in vehicle

A 51-year-old Arkansas man suspected of driving intoxicated while nine students were aboard his school bus was arrested Friday evening, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Arkansas State Police, troopers were notified that Kevin Kyzer was driving a Lamar School District bus and could be intoxicated shortly after 5 p.m.

About 30 minutes later, authorities located the bus east of Altus, and Kyzer was taken to the Franklin County jail, the release states. School district officials also responded, state police said, and made arrangements for the nine children to get to Lamar.

Kyzer, a Knoxville resident, has been charged with DWI and endangering the welfare of a minor.

The release did not state why the bus was near Altus, about 25 miles away from Lamar, and state police directed all questions to the Lamar School District.