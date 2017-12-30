Defense of leading candidate for Hogs' job drubbed in Belk Bowl

FAYETTEVILLE -- The leading candidate for the vacant defensive coordinator job at Arkansas had a rough bowl game Friday.

Texas A&M's defense, coordinated by John Chavis, allowed 646 yards in a 55-52 loss to Wake Forest in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, N.C.

Chavis, 61, has discussed the vacant defensive coordinator's opening at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with new Coach Chad Morris and is believed to be on the brink of joining the Razorbacks, according to multiple sources.

The Aggies wrapped up a 7-6 season with Friday's loss as interim coach Jeff Banks filled in for the fired Kevin Sumlin. New Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher was not expected to retain Chavis, a former defensive tackle at Tennessee who has coordinated defenses in the SEC for the past 23 years.

The Aggies entered the bowl season ranked No. 60 in total defense, allowing 388.7 yards per game.

Chavis was the third-highest paid coordinator in college football this season, according to a USA Today database, with a salary of $1.6 million to trail LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda ($1.8 million) and Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables ($1.7 million).

If Chavis were to come aboard at Arkansas he almost certainly would become the school's first $1 million a year assistant coach. Chavis was paid more in 2017 than the combined salary of Arkansas coordinators Dan Enos and Paul Rhoads.

Enos tied for No. 29 among assistant coaches in the USA Today chart with a salary of $800,000 while the defensive coordinator Rhoads tied for No. 38 with a salary of $700,000.

Chavis became coordinator at Tennessee under Phillip Fulmer in 1995 and was part of the Volunteers' 1998 BCS national championship team that dodged an upset against Arkansas with a late turnover and touchdown in a 28-24 victory.

After spending 14 of his 20 seasons at Tennessee as the defensive coordinator, he went on to lead the LSU defense for six seasons under Les Miles (2009-2014) before joining Sumlin's staff in College Station, Texas.

Morris told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Dec. 19 that he hoped to fill out his nine-member staff by the first of the year.

"I'm going to try," Morris said. "I'm anticipating that happening."

FBS football staffs will expand to 10 assistant coaches next month.

A strong possibility to make a return to Arkansas is Steve Caldwell, a 1977 Arkansas State University alum and longtime assistant at Tennessee who coached defensive ends at Arkansas from 2010-2012.

The Idaho Statesman reported Friday that Caldwell had resigned his position as assistant head coach and defensive line coach at Boise State with the intent of returning to his roots in the southeast. Caldwell joined Bryan Harsin's staff at Arkansas State in 2013 and followed him to Boise State the next year. FootballScoop.com reported Friday that Caldwell will reunite at Arkansas with Chavis. The two were on the same staff for 14 seasons at Tennessee from 1995-2008.

Morris has not announced any of his staff members, though several former SMU coaches recruited for Arkansas after his hiring along with Razorback assistant coach Barry Lunney and former 15-year Arkansas assistant coach Bobby Allen.

The former SMU staff members expected to hold positions at Arkansas are offensive coordinator Joe Craddock, running backs coach Jeff Traylor, offensive line coach Dustin Fry, receivers coach Justin Stepp, recruiting coordinator Mark Smith and director of football operations Randy Ross.

