Conyers’ successor delay called illegal

DETROIT — A candidate who wants to replace U.S. Rep. John Conyers in Congress has filed a federal lawsuit against Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, alleging the 11-month delay in holding a special election to fill the seat is unconstitutional.

Michael Gilmore, a Detroit attorney who is one of several Democratic candidates seeking to replace Conyers, filed the lawsuit Thursday on behalf of five voters who live in the 13th Congressional District.

Conyers, D-Mich., who was the longest-serving current member of Congress at the time, announced his retirement and resigned in early December. Conyers cited health reasons, but his announcement followed a wave of sexual harassment allegations from former employees.

On Dec. 8, Snyder announced that special primary and general elections to choose Conyers’ successor would be held on the already scheduled primary and general election dates — Aug. 7 and Nov. 6, respectively.

Snyder cited cost savings for choosing the dates, and the Democratic chairman of the 13th Congressional District, Jonathan Kinloch, said he supported and advocated for the dates Snyder chose.

But the lawsuit alleges that the delay violates voters’ constitutional rights to due process, equal protection under the law, and the rights to vote and political expression.

“As a result of the standing vacancy, the district did not have a vote on the $1.5 trillion tax reform law recently passed by Congress and will continue to be voiceless on important issues,” the lawsuit alleges.