Getting it straight
This article was published today at 3:16 a.m. Updated today at 3:16 a.m.
Peggy Stephenson (Teresa Wright) comforts Fred Derry (Dana Andrews) in The Best Years of Our Lives in a photo that appeared in Friday's Style. The characters and actors were misidentified in the photo caption.
Metro on 12/30/2017
Print Headline: Getting it straight
