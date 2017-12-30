Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, December 30, 2017, 10:33 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 3:16 a.m. Updated today at 3:16 a.m.

Peggy Stephenson (Teresa Wright) comforts Fred Derry (Dana Andrews) in The Best Years of Our Lives in a photo that appeared in Friday's Style. The characters and actors were misidentified in the photo caption.

Metro on 12/30/2017

Print Headline: Getting it straight

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Getting it straight

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online