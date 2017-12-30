Police identify Arkansas man charged in death of wife; officers found woman dead, man with knife wound
Police on Friday morning identified the man arrested Thursday in the death of his wife at a Jonesboro home.
Shawn Burniston, 50, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the slaying of 43-year-old Jessica Burniston, according to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department.
Officers responded about 12:45 p.m. Thursday to a report that someone had been injured with a knife at a residence on Arrowhead Farm Road.
Shawn Burniston, a Jonesboro resident, had an apparent self-inflicted knife wound on his wrist, according to police.
Authorities also found Jessica Burniston dead of apparent blunt force trauma, the release states.
Shawn Burniston was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and later taken to the Craighead County jail, where he remained Friday evening, according to records.
