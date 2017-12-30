FOOTBALL

Jets extend coach, GM

The New York Jets announced contract extensions for Coach Todd Bowles and General Manager Mike Maccagnan on Friday. A source said both received two-year contract extensions. Each was entering the last year of his contract but now will remain with the organization through 2020. In three seasons, Bowles has a 20-27 record with 21 losses the last 2 seasons. The Jets went 10-6 in Bowles' first season, missing out on a postseason berth with a loss in the regular season finale. But over the next two seasons, the Jets struggled under Bowles, especially in 2016 when they went 5-11. However, after purging several veterans, Bowles fixed the locker room chemistry and the Jets, despite a 5-10 record now, have been in several close games. "It's very big having your GM and coach in place," linebacker Demario Davis said. "It gives us stability for the future and I think we can continue to build on some of the things they had in place already."

Cowboys' injuries mount

The Dallas Cowboys are putting left tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Orlando Scandrick on injured reserve before the season finale at Philadelphia. Smith sprained his right knee in a victory at Oakland two weeks ago and came out after one series in last week's loss to Seattle, which eliminated the Cowboys from playoff contention. Scandrick sustained small bone fractures in his back against Washington and missed three games. Dallas filled the open roster spots Friday by promoting offensive tackle Kadeem Edwards and receiver Lance Lenoir from the practice squad. It was a difficult season with injuries for Smith, who made his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl. He missed two games and sat out practice frequently while dealing with back, hip and groin issues. After missing just one game in his first five years, Smith has been out all or most of seven games the past two years. Defensive linemen David Irving (concussion) and Benson Mayowa (back and illness) were ruled out. Irving will miss his fourth consecutive game.

Jones: Bryant capable

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he came away impressed and proud after listening to wide receiver Dez Bryant discuss his struggles in 2017 earlier this week. Bryant blamed his litany of dropped passes and declining numbers on playing with tendinitis in his knee, a bad offensive scheme and a lack of focus due to mounting frustrations. Jones acknowledged Bryant has played through injuries. And while he did not address whether the Cowboys would ask Bryant to take a pay cut from his $12.5 million base salary for next season, Jones said during his Friday radio show that Bryant's declining numbers are not evidence of a declining receiver. "As far as his ability and as far his talents, I think he has a lot left in the tank," Jones said. The Cowboys close the season at Philadelphia on Sunday.

Mayfield missing again

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield missed a media availability for the Rose Bowl for the second time this week. School spokesman Michael Houck said Mayfield was not feeling well Friday, but other than that there was no official word on his condition. Mayfield also did not make the Sooners' trip to Disneyland on Wednesday when he was scheduled to meet reporters. Mayfield was at practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but most of the practice is closed to the media. The No. 2 Sooners play No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl on Monday. The winner advances to the Jan. 8 title game against either Clemson or Alabama.

BASEBALL

Rockies sign Davis

The Colorado Rockies added a significant piece to what's becoming a formidable and high-priced bullpen by agreeing to a three-year, $52 million contract with All-Star reliever Wade Davis. His deal includes a fourth-year player option that vests if Davis reaches 30 games in 2020, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms of the deal have not been released. According to Yahoo's Jeff Passan, the contract would be the highest per-year deal ever for a relief pitcher, and the fourth-year player option, if it vests, could raise the total to $66 million. The team officially announced the deal Friday afternoon. A right-hander, Davis, 32, will be in line to close out games for a Colorado team that returned to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2009. Previously a starter, Davis has flourished since stepping into a full-time reliever's role in 2014. He leads all qualified major league relievers with a 1.45 ERA and allowed a .169 opponent batting average. In 2015, Davis was a pivotal part of a bullpen that helped guide the Kansas City Royals to a World Series title. Last season, Davis had a 2.30 ERA and 32 saves for the Chicago Cubs after being acquired in a trade from Kansas City. Recently signed right-hander Brandon Morrow is the likely candidate to replace Davis as Cubs closer in '18.

TENNIS

Djokovic withdraws

The comeback plans for Novak Djokovic stalled on Friday when a recurrence of pain in his right elbow forced him to withdraw from an exhibition tournament at Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. The 12th-ranked Djokovic hasn't played competitively since he retired in the Wimbledon quarterfinals because of the elbow injury. He was scheduled on Friday to play Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in the exhibition semifinals, his first match in nearly five months. Andy Murray, who was in Abu Dhabi to practice before next month's Australian Open and is ranked 16th in the world, filled in for Djokovic and lost the one-set match to Bautista Agut 6-2.

FOOTBALL

Changes announced to concussion protocol

HOUSTON — The NFL and the players’ union announced a series of changes Friday to the way potential concussions are handled during games following an incident in which Texans quarterback Tom Savage was allowed to return to the field after a hit left him on the ground, arms shaking.

A joint review by the NFL and the NFL Players Association was prompted by the Savage injury. He was hurt in the second quarter of Houston’s 26-16 loss to San Francisco on Dec. 10 when he was driven to the ground on a hit by Elvis Dumervil. Replays showed Savage looking dazed after his head hit the ground with both of his arms shaking and lifted upward. He was taken to the medical tent where he stayed for less than three minutes before returning to the bench and going back in for the next series.

Savage threw two incompletions on that drive, and Houston’s team doctor approached him after he returned to the sideline at the end of that possession. He was evaluated again and taken to the locker room after it was determined that he did have a concussion.

The NFL said the Texans would not be fined for the incident. The NFL and the union review determined that the medical staff followed protocol, but that his return to the game was “unacceptable.”

Medical staff didn’t see slow-motion video showing Savage’s “fencing posture,” indicative of a concussion, until after they did their initial evaluation, the review found. Texans medical staff later identified symptoms that weren’t present during the first evaluation.

Among the changes detailed by the NFL and NFLPA (all of them already implemented):

Using a centralized, unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant at the league office to monitor feeds of all games and contact the team medical staff on the sidelines if they see anything that deserves further evaluation.

If players show signs of a seizure or fencing posture, like Savage did, they will be removed from the game and cannot return.

Players who stumble or fall when trying to stand will require a concussion evaluation in the locker room.

