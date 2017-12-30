Prairie Grove slips past Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Siloam Springs girls endured a tough loss at the buzzer Thursday night when Claremore, Okla., forced a turnover and hit a long field goal for the game-winner.

The Lady Panthers came up on the short end on Friday as well, but this time it was because a shot of their own didn't fall.

Morgan Vaughn's floater along the baseline with one second remaining was off target and Prairie Grove held on for a 47-46 victory over Siloam Springs in a consolation game Friday in the Siloam Springs Holiday Classic.

The Lady Tigers (6-7) had taken a lead with 16.5 seconds left on a basket by Jasmine Wynos.

The Lady Panthers brought the ball back up the floor and put it in the hands of Vaughn, their leading scorer.

Vaughn drove the lane and threw up a contested shot that missed, and a scrum ensued on the floor for possession of the ball, which eventually went to the Lady Panthers with one second left.

The Lady Panthers (4-9) inbounded the ball to Vaughn who had a good look at a game-winner, but her shot went over the basket.

"At the end we're getting shots that we want," said Siloam Springs head coach Tim Rippy. "You can't ask for a better look than we got at the end. We took it with confidence. They executed something that we just drew up on the board, so they're doing some of those things well. We've just got to step up and make a play."

Siloam Springs and Prairie Grove had gone back and forth for most of the game until the Lady Tigers went on a 10-2 run in the third quarter to go up 36-30.

The Lady Panthers cut the lead to 36-34 going into the fourth quarter and took a 46-45 lead with 38.8 seconds left in the game on two free throws from Chloe Price.

But Wynos scored inside easily for Prairie Grove on the Lady Tigers' next possession to get the lead back.

"Well we found a way," said Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud. "That's what I've been talking to them about. We've played close in these games and come out and find a way to lose it. We made a good shot there at the end and were able to get a good shot when needed it. That's how we have to play."

Wynos finished with 12 points to lead a balanced scoring effort for Prairie Grove. Sarah James Stone had nine points, while Lexi Madewell scored eight and Aniyah Gibbs seven.

Prairie Grove advanced to the fifth-place game today at 1 p.m. against Shiloh Christian.

Vaughn finished with 15 points to lead Siloam Springs, which will play at 10 a.m. today in the seventh-place game against Gentry. Price finished with 13 points while Kenlie Noel had 11.

