Hogs primed for start of SEC play

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas Razorbacks Coach Mike Anderson put this season's nonconference basketball schedule together with today's SEC opener against Tennessee in mind.

"Right off the bat, I thought this schedule demanded us to really come out swinging," Anderson said. "Come out and play at a high level.

"I think we've done that for the most part."

The Razorbacks (10-2) are No. 13 in the NCAA's Ratings Percentage Index -- a ranking based on a team's victories and strength of schedule --thanks to victories over No. 12 Oklahoma, Minnesota and Connecticut as well as well-respected mid-major programs Bucknell, Fresno State and Colorado State.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's only losses are to No. 13 North Carolina and at Houston -- teams with a combined 22-4 record.

Arkansas has one non-conference game remaining against Oklahoma State in the Big 12-SEC Challenge on Jan. 27 in Walton Arena.

"When I look at the nonconference schedule up to this point, I think it has served its purpose to really get this team ready for SEC play," Anderson said. "We've seen all types of the way teams play.

"So, hopefully it'll have us better prepared for a team like Tennessee."

Tennessee (9-2) is No. 19 in The Associated Press poll and will be the fourth team Arkansas has played that either is ranked currently or was ranked earlier in the season.

The Razorbacks are the only team to defeat Oklahoma (10-1), which was unranked when the teams played in Portland, Ore. Minnesota was ranked No. 14 when Arkansas beat the Golden Gophers.

"I feel like we played a bunch of good teams in nonconference," Arkansas senior forward Trey Thompson said. "I think that got us ready for SEC play.

"No game is going to be a cupcake game. It's going to be a war in every game in the SEC."

Arkansas is looking to win its third SEC regular-season championship. The Razorbacks won titles in 1992 -- their first season in the SEC after moving from the Southwest Conference -- and in 1994 when they also won the national championship.

Anderson was an assistant coach at Arkansas when the Razorbacks won their two SEC titles.

"Everyone is undefeated, the championship race is on," he said. "We're looking forward to getting into the family."

Senior guard Jaylen Barford said the Razorbacks are confident going into SEC play.

"I think we had a great preseason schedule," Barford said. "It was just a great experience and we learned a lot of lessons from those games.

"I think we have a pretty good chance of winning a lot of games in conference. We just have to keep playing like we're playing and keep the same energy."

Finding energy doesn't figure to be a problem for the Razorbacks today with the game in Walton Arena being a sellout.

"They might be ranked, but they've got to come to Bud Walton," Arkansas senior forward Dustin Thomas said of the Vols. "That's all I've got to say about that."

The Razorbacks are 7-0 in Walton Arena this season with an average winning margin of 25.6 points, including a 95-79 victory over Minnesota.

Today marks the first of six remaining Saturday home games for the Razorbacks.

"I think it's big for us, big for the university and I'm hyped for the game, especially on a Saturday," Barford said. "I think it's going to be a great game.

"We're ready for the game. I know a lot of fans are ready for it."

The Vols figure to be ready, too.

Tennessee has proven it can play well away from home with victories at Georgia Tech and Wake Forest and over Purdue and North Carolina State in the Bahamas.

The Vols' only losses have been to No. 1 Villanova in the Bahamas and against North Carolina at home.

"They're playing outstanding basketball," Anderson said. "They're battle tested and are a team that's gotten better."

Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes was asked on Thursday if the Razorbacks remind him of any teams the Vols already have played.

"They remind me of a Mike Anderson team.," Barnes said. "When I think of getting ready for them, it's just the way Mike's team plays. Hard, aggressive.

"They try to turn you over and try to keep constant pressure on you, switching defenses to see if you can adjust to it."

Anderson said he's not surprised Tennessee is nationally ranked after finishing 16-16 last season.

The Vols returned four starters, led by sophomores Grant Williams, Jordan Bone and Jordan Bowden.

Tennessee was 4-6 in games decided by seven or fewer points last season, including an 82-78 loss to Arkansas at home.

"That game could have gone either way," Anderson said. "They were in a bunch of games that were close, they've got their core back, and now they're winning those games."

This season, the Vols are 4-1 in games decided by seven or fewer points.

"Last year we were really young, and that was our excuse for all the mistakes we made, things we did," Williams said earlier this season. "Now we don't have that excuse anymore.

"We've grown up and we've got to show that by being mature mentally."

The Razorbacks -- the first team in the AP poll's "others receiving votes" category -- likely will be ranked next week if they beat Tennessee.

"They're ranked and have won a lot of games," Thompson said. "They're a good team. We're excited to play, but we don't worry about rankings.

"We just worry about coming out and trying to win the next game, and they're the next game on our schedule, so we're looking forward to it."

