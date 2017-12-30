BOYS

BENTON 52, GREENWOOD 39

HOT SPRINGS — Evan Sims scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half as the Panthers (14-3) downed the Bulldogs (5-8) in the third-place game of the Spa City Shootout.

Jai Peters added 8 points, 5 rebounds and 10 assists for the Panthers, who led 41-33 entering the fourth quarter. Jordan Sheppard scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds for Greenwood.

HARDING ACADEMY 42,

LITTLE ROCK MCCLELLAN 36

BEEBE — Davis Morgan led the Wildcats with 14 points in a victory over the Lions in the semifinals of the Beebe Holiday Tournament.

Eric Woods hit 3 three-pointers to account for his team-high nine points for McClellan.

LITTLE ROCK HALL 72,

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 71

FORT SMITH — Isaiah Joe finished with a tournament-record 45 points for Fort Smith Northside, but it was Little Rock Hall that hit a clutch free-throw attempt to advance to the finals at the Coca-Cola Classic.

Jared Smith got an offensive rebound then drew a foul with the game tied at 71-71 with 1.9 seconds left. He was able to make one of the two attempts to push the Warriors past the Grizzlies (8-5).

Greg Johnson led the way for Hall, finishing with a team-high 23 points. Ke’Von Cooper added 16, while Smith had 12 for the Warriors.

Hall (12-2) took a 19-11 lead after the first quarter, but Northside found much more success in the second quarter using a 26-point quarter to take a 37-33 lead into the break.

The Warriors then outscored the Grizzlies 21-11 in the third quarter to head into the final quarter with a 54-48 advantage.

MANSFIELD TIMBERVIEW

(TEXAS) 57, LR PARKVIEW 55

FORT WORTH — The Patriots (8-3) will play for the third-place trophy at the Whataburger Classic.

Mansfield (Texas) Timberview edged Parkview in Friday’s late semifinal game. Ethan Henderson scored 17 and grabbed 8 rebounds to lead the Patriots. C.J. White scored 17 points, and Allen Flanigan put in 14 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, and made 3 steals and 3 assists.

Earlier in the day, Parkview knocked off Spring (Texas) Dekaney, 47-44, behind 15 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals by White.

MOUNT BETHEL, GA. 64,

BAPTIST PREP 62, OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Despite 34 points and eight rebounds from Issac McBride, the Eagles (11-4) dropped an overtime decision to Mount Bethel, Ga., (15-3) in the Nxtlvl Invitational. James Singleton added 11 points and six rebounds for Baptist Prep.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 66,

CYPRESS FALLS (TEXAS) 57, OT

NEOSHO, Mo. — Otis Jordan hit a three-pointer to start overtime and Ray Fresh scored on a tough drive to the basket to open a five-point advantage, and North Little Rock never looked back in taking a victory over Cypress Falls of Houston in the semifinals of the Neosho Holiday Classic. North Little Rock (11-3) will face St. Joseph (Mo.) Lafayette today in the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Deshang Weaver, a 6-8 senior forward bound for Oral Roberts, connected on a 10-foot fadeaway jumper with 10 seconds left to tie the game at 54-54 for Cypress Falls, which is ranked No. 21 in the nation.

North Little Rock’s Decorey Watkins’ three-pointer at the buzzer rimmed out to force overtime.

In overtime, the Charging Wildcats outscored the Eagles 12-3 to earn the victory.

Collin Moore, the Charging Wildcats’ 6-5 junior forward, came off the bench to score 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Jordan, a sophomore guard, added 13 points and Fresh finished with nine.

SHERIDAN 75,

STAR CITY 69

HEBER SPRINGS — Tyler Cleveland dropped in 29 points as the Yellowjackets (10-3) eased by the Bulldogs (7-3) in the semifinals of the Cowboys Chevrolet Classic.

Tyler Cacciatori added 18 for Sheridan. Dee Williams led the Bulldogs with 25 points while Jahmar Knight put in 15 points.

STUTTGART 65, LONOKE 57

LONOKE — Tim Johnson scored eight of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Ricebirds (11-1) defeated the host Jackrabbits (6-8) for the Goldfish Classic title.

David Walker added 21 points for Stuttgart, which outscored Lonoke 20-8 in the final quarter.

Tyriqe Jackson scored 19 points to pace Lonoke while Tony Bryant connected on 4 three-pointers and finished with 18 points.

GIRLS

BEEBE 57,

HARDING ACADEMY 41

BEEBE — Libbie Hill put in 17 points as the host Lady Badgers (11-3) topped the Lady Wildcats (5-6) in the semifinals of the Beebe Holiday Tournament.

Katie Turner added 14, Hannah Gammill 13 and Marianna Richey 11 for Beebe, which led 22-8 after one quarter.

CARLISLE 55, LONOKE 52

LONOKE — Kylie Warren was 9 of 10 from the free-throw line in the second half as the Lady Bison (11-3) outlasted the Lady Rabbits (12-4) in the championship game of the Goldfish Classic.

Warren finished with a team-high 22 points, helping the Bison beat back the efforts of Keiunna Walker, who scored all 27 of her points in the second half.

Heather Bowlan added nine points for Carlisle.

CENTRAL ARK. CHRISTIAN 62, MEMPHIS SOUTHWIND 50

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Christyn Williams scored 30 points as the Lady Mustangs (15-1) took the air out of Memphis Southwind in the semifinals of the Dragon Fire Invitational.

Jenna Davis and Bethany Dillard each added 10 for CAC, which led 34-18 at the half.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 63, SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 44

BEEBE — Wynter Rogers scored 14 and Reagan Bradley 13 as the Lady Warriors (11-1) defeated the Lady Southerners (8-5) in the semifinals of the Beebe Holiday Classic.

Reese Gardner led Southside with 17 points.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 72,

NORFORK 50

MOUNTAIN HOME — Senior Yo’Myris Morris scored 25 points in leading the Lady Charging Wildcats (11-2) over the Lady Panthers (20-1) in the championship game of the 1st Arkansas Bail Bonds Tournament.

SHERIDAN 59,

STAR CITY 45

HEBER SPRINGS — Diamond Morris was good for 20 points as the Lady Jackets (12-1) posted a victory over the Lady Bulldogs (10-4) in the semifinals of the Cowboys Chevrolet Classic.

Sarah Moore and Kassi Martin each put in 14 for Sheridan. Anna Wynn scored 17 for Star City while Bre’anna Grayson tossed in 14.

WHITE HALL 48,

LITTLE ROCK MCCLELLAN 39

MONTICELLO — Junior center Sam Jackson scored 23 points and grabbed 21 rebounds as the Lady Bulldogs (7-8) downed the Lady Lions in the championship game of the Drew Central Invitational.

Camry Gardner hit four three-pointers and finished with 14 points for White Hall.