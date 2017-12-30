Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, December 30, 2017, 10:51 p.m.

Seventh arrest made in killing of man found dead at Hot Springs cemetery

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 2:32 p.m.

Donald Williams

PHOTO BY HOT SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police have charged a seventh person in the death of a man whose body was found at a Hot Springs cemetery in October.

On Saturday, the Hot Springs Police Department said authorities had arrested 55-year-old Donald Williams in Cory Richardson's killing.

Police said the 31-year-old was found beaten, stabbed and shot to death Oct. 23 next to the main entrance of Greenwood Cemetery, 701 Greenwood Ave. He was reportedly killed after paying for methamphetamine with a counterfeit $100 bill, according to court documents cited by the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record.

Williams is the third person charged with first-degree murder in the case. Others are accused of tampering with evidence and disposing of the body.

Police said the 55-year-old was taken into custody in Rockwall, Texas. He remained there Saturday awaiting extradition to Arkansas.

