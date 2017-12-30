Police beat: 3 North Little Rock officers say man struck them

3 NLR police say man struck them

A 43-year-old man faces multiple felony charges after an assault on police officers on Thursday, according to an arrest report.

Police arrested Lawrence Russell of Bryant on Thursday at 615 W. 29th St. in North Little Rock, the listed address for the North Little Rock police investigations division.

According to the report, Russell was told officers were present to take him to get "processed." The report said Russell became agitated and started to speak in a loud voice.

Officers asked Russell to put his hands behind his back but he refused, police said. When they tried to take him into custody, Russell hit an officer in the mouth, the report said.

The report said he hit another officer in the mouth, and then struck a third officer in the left side of his face.

A stun gun was used on Russell, and police then took him into custody, authorities said.

A North Little Rock police report shows Russell faces three counts of second-degree battery and one count of refusal to submit. He was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Friday night.

In attempt to stab man, woman held

A central Arkansas woman is accused of trying to stab a man with two steak knives early Friday, police said.

Emily Renee Farris, 28, of Jacksonville was arrested about 4:25 a.m. Friday on aggravated-assault charges, according to a Jacksonville Police Department report.

A witness said he was in a back room at a residence on Alexander Court in Jacksonville getting some belongings when a friend yelled at him to go into another room.

He then noticed Farris trying to stab the friend with two knives, at which point he tackled her to the ground, the report stated.

Farris remained at the Pulaski County jail Friday night, and bail had not been set, records show.

LR teen arrested over shot-up home

A 19-year-old Little Rock man was arrested Thursday night, two days after a woman said he shot up her home in a dispute involving her daughter, according to a police report.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a home in the 3500 block of West 11th Street, the report said. The 37-year-old woman living there told police 19-year-old Kaleb Richardson, who has a child with her 18-year-old daughter, was causing a disturbance with a 20-year-old woman outside.

The 37-year-old said the pair left but returned and knocked on the door a few minutes later. She told police she went outside and told Richardson that her daughter "did not want anything to do with them and they had to leave," according to the Little Rock police report.

When she went back inside and closed the door, the two started shooting at the home, the woman told police. The residence was struck several times while the woman and her daughter, along with a 14-year-old girl and a 3-day-old infant, were inside, the report said. No one was reported injured.

Richardson was booked into the Pulaski County jail around 11:15 p.m. Thursday and is charged with four counts of terroristic acts, records show. He was still being held at the jail Friday night in lieu of $50,000 bond, according to online records.

The 20-year-old woman named as a suspect in the report did not appear on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Friday.

Metro on 12/30/2017