Some voters opted for Mickey Mouse in bitter U.S. Senate race
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:59 a.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Mickey Mouse. Luther Strange. Somebody Else.
Those were some of names that got write-in votes in the Alabama Senate election as voters suggested their own alternatives to Sen.-elect Doug Jones and Republican Roy Moore.
More than 22,000 voters opted for write-in candidates in the Dec. 12 election, sometimes showing their humor and frustration along the way.
State election officials did not tally statewide numbers on write-in candidate. But information submitted by counties showed that outgoing U.S. Sen. Luther Strange got the most write-in votes in a majority of counties.
Other write-in votes went to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and to Leigh Corfman, one of the women who raised sexual misconduct allegations against Moore. "Somebody Else" also garnered votes.
WhododueDiligence says... December 30, 2017 at 12:59 p.m.
Annie Wunelse?
