7th arrest made in killing of man found dead at Hot Springs cemetery

Police have charged a seventh person in the death of a man whose body was found at a Hot Springs cemetery in October.

On Saturday, the Hot Springs Police Department said authorities had arrested Donald Williams, 55, in Cory Richardson's killing.

Police said Richardson, 31, was found beaten, stabbed and shot to death Oct. 23 next to the main entrance of Greenwood Cemetery, at 701 Greenwood Ave. He was killed after reportedly paying for methamphetamine with a counterfeit $100 bill, according to court documents cited by The Sentinel-Record newspaper in Hot Springs.

Williams is the third person charged with first-degree murder in the case. Others are accused of tampering with evidence and disposing of the body.

Police said Williams was taken into custody in Rockwall, Texas. He remained there Saturday awaiting extradition to Arkansas.

Metro on 12/31/2017