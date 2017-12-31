Bradley's 35 good for a title

BEEBE -- Reagan Bradley made 13 of 14 free throws in the final four minutes and scored 35 points to lead Little Rock Christian girls over host Beebe 55-51 to win the championship of the Beebe Christmas Classic on Saturday night.

"Reagan's free throws were huge," Little Rock Christian Coach Ronald Rogers said. "If she doesn't hit those free throws, we don't win the game."

Bradley scored 26 second-half points and kept Little Rock Christian (12-1) in front after Wynter Rogers put them ahead for the first time midway through the third quarter.

"We are trying to put together a solid team, and their hard work is showing," Rogers said. "It is a great feeling for them to come in here and beat a very good Beebe team on their home court."

Beebe (11-4) started the game on a 13-5 run behind the three-point shooting of Abbie Henley. Beebe led 17-6 before Emma Kelley and Bradley made consecutive three-pointers for Little Rock Christian.

Bradley got Little Rock Christian as close as one twice in the second period, 19-18 and 21-20, but Beebe got a basket from Katie Turner -- who led Beebe with 19 points -- and two three-pointers from Libbie Hill to lead 28-22 at halftime.

Bradley scored five consecutive points early in the third quarter for Little Rock Christian to close Beebe's lead to 31-30.

After Rogers put Little Rock Christian in front, Bradley added two spinning jump shots to make it a four-point lead.

Bradley's free throws gave Little Rock Christian a 48-38 lead with 2:29 to play. Beebe rallied behind Turner's three-point play and three-pointer. Bradley made two free throws with nine seconds left to put the game out of reach.

"Last year Beebe won, so we used that for motivation," Rogers said. "Both teams played at championship caliber all night. It was a great win for us."

BOYS

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 49, HARDING ACADEMY 43

BEEBE — Junior guard Mykal Moore hit all six of his free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter as the Warriors (8-3) rallied to defeat the previously unbeaten Wildcats (9-1) in the championship game of the Beebe Holiday Classic. Moore finished with a game-high 20 points — eight of which came in the fourth quarter — while senior Willie Chapple added 14. University of Arkansas, Fayetteville commitment Justice Hill added eight points. Senior Pate Fullerton paced Harding Academy with 15 points, 12 of which came in the first half. Senior Travis Turley added nine points. Harding Academy outscored Little Rock Christian 14-10 in the third quarter to tie the game at 35-35 heading into the final eight minutes. Little Rock Christian, which did not attempt a free throw in the first three quarters, went 8 of 10 from the line in the final quarter. Harding Academy was 6 of 9 from the free-throw line, but did not attempt a free throw in the fourth quarter. Harding Academy led 13-12 after one quarter. Little Rock Christian held a 25-21 lead at the half.

Sports on 12/31/2017