Arkansas school bus driver accused of driving intoxicated with 9 students in vehicle

A 51-year-old Arkansas school bus driver suspected of driving while intoxicated with nine students aboard the bus was arrested Friday evening, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Arkansas State Police, troopers were notified about 5 p.m. that a possibly intoxicated Kevin Kyzer was driving a Lamar School District bus.

About 30 minutes later, authorities located the bus east of Altus -- about 25 miles from Lamar -- and Kyzer was taken to the Franklin County jail, the release states.

School district officials arrived, state police said, and made arrangements for the nine children to get to Lamar.

Kyzer, a Knoxville resident, has been charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Metro on 12/31/2017