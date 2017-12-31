Everything Mike Anderson said previewing Mississippi State

— Mike Anderson previews Arkansas' matchup at Mississippi State:

-This is a quick turnaround. Mississippi State is playing really well and they're playing good at home.

-They were young last year, and played us well in Bud Walton last year. It's going to be a tremendous challenge.

-Every game is a different adventure. We've got to come out and first of all defend, and take some quality shots. We've got to get our bench very involved. It's a big ballgame. We look forward to going out and getting better.

-It's the first game of 2018, and we want to start it the right way.

-Quinndary Witherspoon is real steady, and they've got some other guys that are playing well. They play a lot of guys, and they're playing with a lot of confidence (Aric Holman, Tyson Carter, Nick Witherspoon all averaging 10+ per game behind Quinndary).

-We've got to match the intensity and the sense of urgency has got to be there. We can't panic, and we've got to deal with adversity. If you're down you want to chip away at a lead. Shooting well cures a lot of ills on the road. Our bench has got to come and play well.

-We'll be better defensively this time. We did well in terms of learning from our miscues. We've always been a team that comes back and plays well and learns.

-I think the bench guys were on a big stage, the nerves were going and we just went with what was going well. Adrio and Darious will be better.

-I've already had a chance to talk to Darious. Try to let the game come to you. You're not just an offensive guy. You're a glue guy. I understand the nerves coming in.

-I always say you're supposed to protect home. Play until the clock hits 0.0. We had the last run and we were able to get it to overtime. The games, they don't give them away on the road or at home. It gives you a good feeling going into the next one.