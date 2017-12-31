Georgia defensive lineman on fence

Defensive line commitment John Mincey was one of the three University of Arkansas, Fayetteville pledges to not sign during the Dec. 20-22 early signing period.

Pulaski Academy offensive lineman Luke Jones announced on Wednesday that he would be signing with Notre Dame on Feb. 7, while Jonesboro offensive lineman Noah Gatlin will wait until then to sign with a school.

Mincey, 6-4, 265 pounds, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Clinch County, Ga., was a big get for the Hogs when he committed in July to former Coach Bret Bielema over approximately 20 scholarship offers from schools like Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Washington State and others.

He played a big role in helping Clinch County defeat Irwin County for the Class A-Public state championship, the Panthers' second state title in three years. Mincey had 4 tackles and a sack in the 21-12 victory.

The firing of Bielema opened the doors for other schools to get involved with Mincey.

"I kind of stayed off of him and tried not to add any pressure to him," Clinch County linebackers coach Rance Morgan said. "The other schools have come in really strong and kind of got to him I think. He really doesn't know what he wants to do. I think he wants to honor his commitment to Arkansas, but there are some schools that have come on late with the transition happening. I would say they gained a little bit of ground, but he's still committed to Arkansas so that has to say something."

Coach Chad Morris and Bobby Allen, who was the high school and NFL relations director for Bielema, visited the school during the contact period earlier in the month.

"I think he just wants to get to know the D coordinator and see who his position coach would be and kind of get to know Coach Morris and the staff," Morgan said. "Coach Morris came in a few weeks back, and I think he did a good job with him."

Four other SEC schools have been in contact with Mincey.

"Kentucky came on really strong and South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida," Morgan said. "Kentucky has really pressured him to come up for a visit and have spent a lot of time down here. Like I said, I'm trying to stay hands off of him and let him and his dad decide."

The close proximity of South Carolina and Florida could present a challenge to the Razorbacks.

"They're so close to home," Morgan said. "For us, Florida is only 2 1/2 hours away, and he had a pervious relationship with Mississippi State and now the staff at Mississippi State is now at Florida. I feel like they would a be a big threat, but then again, I'm kind of guessing."

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Mincey a 4-star prospect. The athletic Mincey plans to officially visit the Hogs on Jan. 26-28. Because he's playing basketball, other visits are up in the air.

"I think he plans to come to Arkansas for sure," Morgan said. "He was talking to Kentucky about a visit, but I don't know if it fell through or not. As far as I know right now, it's just another visit to Arkansas lined up. But Florida came in so late I haven't seen him since the break."

Mincey had developed a tight bond with former defensive line coach John Scott Jr. during the recruiting process, and that played a key role in his decision to be a Hog. Morgan believes Scott being a part of the staff at Arkansas would be a big plus for the Razorbacks

"I think that would help him because he had the relationship with him ... with Arkansas because he talked to Coach Scott more than anybody and that's who would be coaching him for the next four years," Morgan said. "It couldn't hurt I wouldn't think."

Sports on 12/31/2017