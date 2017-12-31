NLR wins tournament in encore of big victory

NEOSHO, Mo. -- After upsetting the No. 21 ranked team in the country Friday night, North Little Rock found a way to earn the 2017 Neosho Holiday Classic championship.

The Charging Wildcats held St. Joseph (Mo.) Lafayette to 29 percent shooting in the second half (eight field goals) to earn a 68-57 victory over the Fighting Irish.

Tournament MVP Moses Moody, a 6-5 sophomore guard, scored 12 points, all in the first half, and grabbed 11 rebounds to set the pace for the Charging Wildcats (12-3).

Sophomore guard Otis Jordan and junior forward Collin Moore both had 14 points, and sophomore guard Spencer Simes added 13 points. Moore joined Moody on the all-tournament team.

The Fighting Irish (8-4) were led by all-tournament selection and Northwest Missouri State bound senior guard Diego Bernard who scored 22 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and made 6 assists.

Junior guard Ike Book also earned all-tournament mention by scoring 20 points with 8 rebounds, and senior guard Ontreyonis Washington added 11 points.

North Little Rock opened its largest lead with an 8-0 run to end the third quarter and start the fourth quarter. The Charging Wildcats outscored Lafayette 14-4 in the paint in the third quarter.

