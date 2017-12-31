BOYS

DOLLARWAY 50, FORDYCE 33

CAMDEN — Teon Johnson scored 17 points and Antonio Brown added 14 as the Cardinals (3-12) downed the Redbugs (1-9) in the seventh-place game of the Fairview Holiday Classic.

Kalob Jones led Fordyce with 11 points.

DENTON (TEXAS) GUYER 59, LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 52

FORT WORTH — The Patriots (8-4) took one of the nation’s best teams to the limit in the third-place game of the Whataburger Classic.

Allen Flanigan scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds. C.J. White scored 13 points, and Ethan Henderson scored 12 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and blocked 3 shots.

Guyer came into the tournament with an 18-0 record, ranked No. 1 in Texas and No. 6 in the Xcellent 25 national poll.

LITTLE ROCK MCCLELLAN 85, SEARCY 57

BEEBE — Sean Cohns and Jaylin Cunningham each scored 19 points as the Crimson Lions (6-9) rolled to a victory over the Lions (4-12) in the third-place game of the Beebe Holiday Classic.

Rod Cummings added 11 for McClellan. Trystan Alcorn put in 17 for Searcy while teammate Freddy Hicks added 16.

MAGNET COVE 51,

POYEN 46 , OT

DONALDSON — Josh Barber scored all four of his points in overtime as the Panthers (3-8) stopped the Indians in the seventh-place game of the Herb Russell Chevrolet Classic at Ouachita High School. Justin McKim hit five three-pointers and finished with 17 points to lead the Panthers. Gabe Stephens scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half.

MORRILTON 54,

KANSAS CITY RUSKIN 30

NEOSHO, Mo. — Morrilton held Kansas City Ruskin to three first-half field goals and built a 20-point first-half lead en route to a victory and seventh place in the Neosho Holiday Classic presented.

The Devil Dogs (11-5) scored the first 10 points of the game and surrendered a mere three free throws in the first quarter to lead by as much as 22 midway through the second quarter.

Senior guard Donald Jones led Morrilton with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

RIVERVIEW 86,

MAYFLOWER 59

HEBER SPRINGS — J.T. Smith scored 24 points — all in the first three quarters — as the Raiders (12-4) took down the Eagles in the fifth-place game of the Landers Cowboy Chevrolet Classic.

Quinton Brown was 9 of 12 from the free-throw line and finished with 17 points to aid Riverview. David Jagers scored 21 and Jay Nance 13 for Mayflower.

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 46, ESTEM 30

HARDY — Will Sitkowski connected on 10 of 11 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter as the Southerners (11-3) defeated the Mets (13-6) in the third-place game of the Ronnie Brogdon Classic at Highland High School.

Sitkowski finished with 18 points. Jacob Saunders scored 10 points to lead eStem.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 65,

MARION 62

HARDY — The Wildcats (11-3) jumped out to a 21-point first-half lead and held on to defeat the Patriots (8-4) in the championship game of the Ronnie Brogdon Classic at Highland High School.

Nick Buchanan scored 17 points to lead Har-Ber while Tylor Perry followed with 16. Detric Reeves put in 30 points for Marion.

WEST MEMPHIS 69,

MAUMELLE 56

NEOSHO, Mo. — A one-point halftime lead was not sufficient for Chris Moore and West Memphis.

The 6-6 sophomore forward went off in the second half as West Memphis earned a victory over the Hornets for fifth place in the Neosho Holiday Classic.

Moore finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds — 15 points and 12 rebounds came in the second half as the Blue Devils (11-2) broke away during a 19-9 third quarter. Moore’s second dunk of the game — a back-door cut he finished with two hands — gave West Memphis an 11-point lead. He also had four assists and two blocked shots.

Senior guard Zachary Byrd had 17 points, junior guard Cavin Paige added 14 points with 3 three-pointers, and senior guard Curtis Washington had 10 points and 7 rebounds.

The Hornets (7-4) were led by junior guard Jabari Barnes’ 14 points.

WHITE HALL 56 EARLE 48

HARRISON — Ollie Reddick led White Hall (7-4) with 14 points and Devon Koonce added 13 in a victory over Earle (9-4) in the fifth-place game at the Lendel Thomas Classic.

GIRLS

BRYANT 42, BLYTHEVILLE 38

BEEBE — Kalia Walker scored 10 points as the Lady Hornets (5-7) earned a victory over the Lady Chicks (2-7) in the fifth-place game of the Beebe Holiday Classic. Laurissa Campbell led Blytheville with 13 points.

GREENE CO. TECH 43,

SHERIDAN 31

HEBER SPRINGS — Allie Thomas was 7 of 8 from the free-throw line, including 4 for 4 in the fourth quarter, as the Lady Eagles (6-5) defeated the Lady Jackets (12-2) in the championship game of the Landers Cowboy Chevrolet Classic.

For Sheridan, Diamond Morris scored a team-high 13 points.

HARMONY GROVE 59,

RISON 30

DONALDSON — Leighton Withers put in 25 points as the Lady Cardinals (6-8) decked the Lady Wildcats (5-7) in the fifth-place game of the Herb Russell Chevrolet Classic at Ouachita High School.

Kylie Moore added 15 points for Harmony Grove. Sydney Keaton scored 19 points for Rison.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 65,

WARREN 40

CAMDEN — Eyrnn Barnum paced the Lady Tigers (9-3) with 21 points in a victory over the Lady Lumberjacks (10-3) in the championship game of the Fairview Holiday Classic.

Elyse Smith added 10 for Central, which led 15-7 after one quarter and 34-17 at the half.

RIVERVIEW 61,

HEBER SPRINGS 58

HEBER SPRINGS — Abbie Jiles was good for 20 points as the Lady Raiders (12-4) outlasted the Lady Panthers in the fifth-place game of the Landers Cowboy Chevrolet Classic.

Ebonee Whitney added 15 for Riverview. Heber Springs, which led 43-41 heading into the final quarter, was paced by 18 points from Libby Stults and 17 points from Lana Milton.

JOE T. ROBINSON 54,

BEARDEN 26

CAMDEN — Madison Robinson led the Lady Senators (4-5) with 18 points in a victory over the Lady Bears (2-8) in the fifth-place game of the Fairview Holiday Classic.

Alex Rouse added 10 for the Lady Senators, who led 21-14 at the half.

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 53, HARDING ACADEMY 48

BEEBE — Behind 20 points from freshman London Cuzzort, the Lady Southerners (8-5) edged out the Lady Wildcats (5-7) in the third-place game of the Beebe Holiday Classic.

Elaine Helpenstill led Harding Academy with 18 points.

TWO RIVERS 63,

MAYFLOWER 14

HEBER SPRINGS — Kaitlin Hunnicutt scored 20 points and the Lady Gators (10-2) outscored the Lady Eagles 24-0 in the second quarter on their way to a victory in the seventh-place game of the Landers Cowboy Chevrolet Classic.

ClaraGrace Prater added 13 for Two Rivers, which led 40-5 at the half.

WOODLAWN 66,

MAGNET COVE 37

DONALDSON — Kaylee Hinson scored all 19 of her points in the first half as the Lady Bears (6-5) bounced the Lady Panthers (3-13) in the seventh-place game of the Herb Russell Chevrolet Classic at Ouachita High School.

Madison Barringer added 15 points for Woodlawn. Alexis Hodges led Magnet Cove with 11 points.