TODAY’S DIVISION I MEN’S GAMES
This article was published today at 2:26 a.m.
Central Arkansas
vs. SE Louisiana
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Farris Center, Conway
RECORDS Central Arkansas 7-7, 1-0 Southland Conference; Southeastern Louisiana 7-7, 1-0 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jordan Howard, 5-11, Sr. 24.4 3.1 G Mathieu Kamba, 6-5, Sr. 13.6 5.7 G Thatch Unruh, 6-5, Jr. 9.3 3.5 F Ethan Lee, 6-7, Sr. 5.3 4.1 C Tanner Schmit, 6-8, Jr. 5.3 2.4 COACH Russ Pennell (24-79 in four seasons at Central Arkansas, 133-147 overall in eight seasons)
SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Marlain Veal, 5-9, Jr. 13.4 5.0 G Joshua Filmore, 6-0, Sr. 9.0 2.8 G Jabbar Singleton, 5-11, Sr. 6.7 1.0 F James Currington, 6-7, Sr. 8.9 5.1 F Jordan Capps, 6-7, Sr. 12.6 3.9 COACH Jay Ladner (44-67 in four seasons at Southeastern Louisiana and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA SLU 82.7 Points for 72.4 79.2 Points against 72.1 -4.1 Rebound margin +0.1 +2.6 Turnover margin +0.7 46.1 FG pct. 43.8 38.2 3-pt. pct. 35.0 70.4 FT pct. 63.8 CHALK TALK Central Arkansas and Southeastern Louisiana opened Southland Conference play with victories. The Bears beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 81-69 on Thursday night, and the Lions defeated Stephen F. Austin 73-62. … UCA was picked to finish 11th out of 13 teams in the conference’s preseason poll, and SLU was picked third. … UCA senior guard Jordan Howard ranks fourth in NCAA Division I at 24.4 points per game.
— Brooks Kubena
Arkansas State vs.
Louisiana-Lafayette
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro RECORDS Arkansas State 6-8, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 6-5, 1-0
RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ASU
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Ty Cockfield, 5-11, Jr. 14.6 2.7 G Rashad Lindsey, 5-11, Sr. 7.8 2.4 G Deven Simms, 6-4, Sr. 16.7 5.9 G Grantham Gillard, 6-4, Jr. 9.1 2.2 F Tamas Bruce, 6-7, Sr. 9.9 5.1 COACH Mike Balado (6-8 in first season at Arkansas State and overall)
LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Marcus Stroman, 6-2, Jr. 7.1 2.7 G Frank Bartley, 6-3, Sr. 15.9 3.1 G Malik Marquetti, 6-6, Jr. 7.8 4.1 F JaKeenan Gant, 6-8, Jr. 15.5 6.6 F Bryce Washington, 6-6, Sr. 9.9 10.3 COACH Bob Marlin (139-107 in eight seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette, 487-273 overall in 25 seasons)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASU ULL 75.7 Points for 90.1 75.9 Points against 76.1 +0.3 Rebound margin +4.6 -0.3 Turnover margin +1.8 46.6 FG pct. 48.3 36.1 3-pt. pct. 34.6 74.0 FT pct. 69.3 CHALK TALK Arkansas State and Louisiana-Lafayette started their Sun Belt Conference schedules with victories on Friday night. The Red Wolves beat Louisiana-Monroe 75-64 and Louisiana-Lafayette beat UALR 77-63. ASU was picked to finish seventh in the Sun Belt Conference preseason poll, and Louisiana-Lafayette was picked to finish fifth. … ASU’s Tamas Bruce recorded his fourth career double-double and the first of this season with 10 points and 11 rebounds against ULM. … ASU has used six different starting lineups in the first 14 games but has used the same lineup in five of the last six.
— Brooks Kubena
UALR vs.
Louisiana-Monroe
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock
RECORDS UALR 3-11, 0-1 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 6-6, 0-1
RADIO KKPT-FM, 94.1, in Little Rock
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Andre Jones, 6-4, So. 11.5 4.4 G Jaizec Lottie, 6-1, Fr. 6.0 2.4 G Anthony Black, 5-7, Jr. 8.4 2.5 F Oliver Black, 6-9, Jr. 5.9 7.6 F Damir Hadzic, 6-9, Fr. 6.3 3.0 COACH Wes Flanigan (18-28 in two seasons at UALR and overall)
LOUISIANA-MONROE
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Sam McDaniel, 6-6, Sr. 14.6 5.1 G Marvin Jean-Pierre, 6-3, Sr. 12.5 4.5 G Michael Ertel, 6-2, Fr. 9.0 2.3 G Jordon Harris, 5-11, Sr. 9.7 2.4 F Travis Munnings, 6-6, Jr. 16.0 7.1 COACH Keith Richard (83-148 in eighth season at Louisiana-Monroe, 233-265 in 17th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR ULM 62.5 Points for 72.4 69.1 Points against 65.4 -1.0 Rebound margin +3.3 -0.4 Turnover margin +1.3 41.8 FG pct. 46.2 28.3 3-pt. pct. 38.9 60.2 FT pct. 72.0 CHALK TALK UALR and Louisiana-Monroe opened their Sun Belt Conference schedules with losses on Friday night. The Trojans lost 77-63 to Louisiana-Lafayette, and the War-hawks lost 75-64 at Arkansas State. UALR was selected to finish 10th in the Sun Belt Conference preseason poll. Louisiana-Monroe was selected to finish last (12th). … Louisiana-Monroe’s 65.4 points allowed per game ranks 47th in the nation. … UALR’s 60.2 free throw percentage ranks fourth to last in the nation (348th), and the Trojans were 3 of 12 against Louisiana-Lafayette.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: TODAY’S DIVISION I MEN’S GAMES
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.