TODAY’S DIVISION I MEN’S GAMES

Central Arkansas

vs. SE Louisiana

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS Central Arkansas 7-7, 1-0 Southland Conference; Southeastern Louisiana 7-7, 1-0 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jordan Howard, 5-11, Sr. 24.4 3.1 G Mathieu Kamba, 6-5, Sr. 13.6 5.7 G Thatch Unruh, 6-5, Jr. 9.3 3.5 F Ethan Lee, 6-7, Sr. 5.3 4.1 C Tanner Schmit, 6-8, Jr. 5.3 2.4 COACH Russ Pennell (24-79 in four seasons at Central Arkansas, 133-147 overall in eight seasons)

SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Marlain Veal, 5-9, Jr. 13.4 5.0 G Joshua Filmore, 6-0, Sr. 9.0 2.8 G Jabbar Singleton, 5-11, Sr. 6.7 1.0 F James Currington, 6-7, Sr. 8.9 5.1 F Jordan Capps, 6-7, Sr. 12.6 3.9 COACH Jay Ladner (44-67 in four seasons at Southeastern Louisiana and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA SLU 82.7 Points for 72.4 79.2 Points against 72.1 -4.1 Rebound margin +0.1 +2.6 Turnover margin +0.7 46.1 FG pct. 43.8 38.2 3-pt. pct. 35.0 70.4 FT pct. 63.8 CHALK TALK Central Arkansas and Southeastern Louisiana opened Southland Conference play with victories. The Bears beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 81-69 on Thursday night, and the Lions defeated Stephen F. Austin 73-62. … UCA was picked to finish 11th out of 13 teams in the conference’s preseason poll, and SLU was picked third. … UCA senior guard Jordan Howard ranks fourth in NCAA Division I at 24.4 points per game.

Arkansas State vs.

Louisiana-Lafayette

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro RECORDS Arkansas State 6-8, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 6-5, 1-0

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Ty Cockfield, 5-11, Jr. 14.6 2.7 G Rashad Lindsey, 5-11, Sr. 7.8 2.4 G Deven Simms, 6-4, Sr. 16.7 5.9 G Grantham Gillard, 6-4, Jr. 9.1 2.2 F Tamas Bruce, 6-7, Sr. 9.9 5.1 COACH Mike Balado (6-8 in first season at Arkansas State and overall)

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Marcus Stroman, 6-2, Jr. 7.1 2.7 G Frank Bartley, 6-3, Sr. 15.9 3.1 G Malik Marquetti, 6-6, Jr. 7.8 4.1 F JaKeenan Gant, 6-8, Jr. 15.5 6.6 F Bryce Washington, 6-6, Sr. 9.9 10.3 COACH Bob Marlin (139-107 in eight seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette, 487-273 overall in 25 seasons)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU ULL 75.7 Points for 90.1 75.9 Points against 76.1 +0.3 Rebound margin +4.6 -0.3 Turnover margin +1.8 46.6 FG pct. 48.3 36.1 3-pt. pct. 34.6 74.0 FT pct. 69.3 CHALK TALK Arkansas State and Louisiana-Lafayette started their Sun Belt Conference schedules with victories on Friday night. The Red Wolves beat Louisiana-Monroe 75-64 and Louisiana-Lafayette beat UALR 77-63. ASU was picked to finish seventh in the Sun Belt Conference preseason poll, and Louisiana-Lafayette was picked to finish fifth. … ASU’s Tamas Bruce recorded his fourth career double-double and the first of this season with 10 points and 11 rebounds against ULM. … ASU has used six different starting lineups in the first 14 games but has used the same lineup in five of the last six.

UALR vs.

Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 3-11, 0-1 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 6-6, 0-1

RADIO KKPT-FM, 94.1, in Little Rock

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Andre Jones, 6-4, So. 11.5 4.4 G Jaizec Lottie, 6-1, Fr. 6.0 2.4 G Anthony Black, 5-7, Jr. 8.4 2.5 F Oliver Black, 6-9, Jr. 5.9 7.6 F Damir Hadzic, 6-9, Fr. 6.3 3.0 COACH Wes Flanigan (18-28 in two seasons at UALR and overall)

LOUISIANA-MONROE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Sam McDaniel, 6-6, Sr. 14.6 5.1 G Marvin Jean-Pierre, 6-3, Sr. 12.5 4.5 G Michael Ertel, 6-2, Fr. 9.0 2.3 G Jordon Harris, 5-11, Sr. 9.7 2.4 F Travis Munnings, 6-6, Jr. 16.0 7.1 COACH Keith Richard (83-148 in eighth season at Louisiana-Monroe, 233-265 in 17th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR ULM 62.5 Points for 72.4 69.1 Points against 65.4 -1.0 Rebound margin +3.3 -0.4 Turnover margin +1.3 41.8 FG pct. 46.2 28.3 3-pt. pct. 38.9 60.2 FT pct. 72.0 CHALK TALK UALR and Louisiana-Monroe opened their Sun Belt Conference schedules with losses on Friday night. The Trojans lost 77-63 to Louisiana-Lafayette, and the War-hawks lost 75-64 at Arkansas State. UALR was selected to finish 10th in the Sun Belt Conference preseason poll. Louisiana-Monroe was selected to finish last (12th). … Louisiana-Monroe’s 65.4 points allowed per game ranks 47th in the nation. … UALR’s 60.2 free throw percentage ranks fourth to last in the nation (348th), and the Trojans were 3 of 12 against Louisiana-Lafayette.