TODAY’S DIVISION I WOMEN’S GAMES

Central Arkansas

vs. SE Louisiana

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS Central Arkansas 7-4, 1-0 Southland Conference; Southeastern Louisiana 1-11, 0-1 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Kamry Orr, 5-6, Jr. 13.0 6.5 G Maddie Goodner, 5-6, Soph. 4.5 0.8 G Angel Williams, 5-6, Sr. 6.0 1.1 F Taylor Baudoin, 6-0, Sr. 14.9 6.3 C Kierra Jordan, 6-1, Sr. 9.0 6.5 COACH Sandra Rushing (112-54 in six seasons at UCA, 515-309 overall in 29 seasons)

SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Taylin Underwood, 5-7, Sr. 18.6 5.3 G Tyler Morrison, 5-8, Soph. 3.8 3.8 G Ashailee Brailey, 5-8, Jr. 12.3 3.9 F Jyar Francis, 6-1, Jr. 10.0 3.6 F Caitlyn Williams, 6-0, Fr. 8.2 6.9 COACH Ayla Guzzardo (1-11 in first season at Southeastern Louisiana and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA SLU 65.3 Points for 58.9 50.3 Points against 77.6 +4.2 Rebound margin -10.7 +3.9 Turnover margin -0.7 45.1 FG pct. 32.7 37.4 3-pt. pct. 33.1 71.4 FT pct. 65.8 CHALK TALK Central Arkansas opened Southland Conference play with a 58-50 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday, and Southeastern Louisiana lost 79-67 to Stephen F. Austin. … UCA was picked to finish second in the Southland Conference preseason poll, and SLU was picked to finish 12th out of 13 teams. … UCA leads conference in scoring defense (50.3), which ranks second nationally. … Southeastern Louisiana has lost six consecutive games.

— Brooks Kubena

Arkansas State vs.

Louisiana-Lafayette

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro RECORDS Arkansas State 6-6, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Lafayette 5-8, 0-1

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jada Ford, 5-8, Soph. 9.9 1.8 G Starr Taylor, 5-6, Soph. 6.3 1.8 G Akasha Westbrook, 5-10, Jr. 13.1 4.8 F Lauren Bradshaw, 6-2, Sr. 7.2 5.3 F Madison Heckert, 6-4, Soph. 2.9 2.3 COACH Brian Boyer (312-260 in 19th season at ASU and overall

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Skyler Goodwin, 5-8, Fr. 10.8 3.5 G Malachi Williams, 5-7, Soph. 6.8 2.1 F Kimberly Burton, 5-11, Soph. 4.7 4.5 F Simone Fields, 6-0, Sr. 9.3 5.2 C Brittney Myles, 6-2, Soph. 3.5 4.0 COACH Garry Brodhead (97-78 in sixth season at Louisiana-Lafayette and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU ULL 63.4 Points for 59.0 74.8 Points against 67.4 -3.8 Rebound margin -0.2 +0.3 Turnover margin -3.2 36.3 FG pct. 38.7 28.3 3-pt. pct. 28.9 67.5 FT pct. 69.0 CHALK TALK Arkansas State opened Sun Belt Conference play with a 76-62 home victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Friday, and Louisiana-Lafayette lost 78-43 at UALR. The Red Wolves were picked to finish sixth in the Sun Belt Conference preseason poll, and Louisiana-Lafayette was picked to finish fourth. … Arkansas State has started conference play with a victory in each of the last six seasons. … ASU’s 74.8 points allowed per game ranks 315th in the nation, and the Red Wolves have allowed less than that average in each of their last three games.

— Brooks Kubena

UALR vs.

Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 4-8, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 3-9, 0-1

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Monique Townson, 5-6, Sr. 7.3 3.8 G Raeyana DeGray, 6-0, Jr. 9.8 4.7 G Tori Lasker, 5-7, Fr. 5.9 2.4 F Anna Hurlburt, 6-1, So. 2.3 2.6 F Keanna Keys, 6-1, Gr. 7.3 5.1 COACH Joe Foley (293-161 in 15th season at UALR, 749-242 overall in 30 seasons)

LOUISIANA-MONROE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Arsula Clark, 5-9, Fr. 8.2 4.8 G Whitney Goins, 5-11, Fr. 6.2 3.2 G Carissa Moody, 5-10, Soph. 4.0 4.3 F Gabriella Cortez, 5-11, Sr. 15.1 6.5 F LaTangellia Walker, 6-1, Jr. 6.2 3.2 COACH Jeff Dow (33-67 in fourth season at Louisiana-Monroe, and 254-173 in 15th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR ULM 57.2 Points for 59.1 59.9 Points against 70.1 -0.8 Rebound margin +0.6 +2.2 Turnover margin -8.2 39.6 FG pct. 40.7 23.6 3-pt. pct. 32.6 74.4 FT pct. 59.6 CHALK TALK UALR opened its Sun Belt Conference schedule with a 78-43 home victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Friday, and Louisiana-Lafayette lost 76-62 to Arkansas State. The Trojans were picked to finish second in the Sun Belt Conference preseason poll, and Louisiana-Monroe was picked to finish last (12th). … UALR’s Ronjanae DeGray is second in the Sun Belt with a 50.9 field goal percentage, and she scored 16 points against ULL. … The Trojans were 3 of 12 in three-point shooting against ULL, and the team’s 23.6 three-point percentage ranks 338th in the nation.