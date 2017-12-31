Week 17 capsules
By Democrat-Gazette Press Services
This article was published today at 2:28 a.m.
Today’s games, all times Central
Jets at Patriots
Noon, CBS
LINE — Patriots by 14½
SERIES — Patriots lead 62-54-1; Patriots beat Jets 24-17, Oct. 15, 2017
ON OFFENSE
(RK) JETS VS. PATRIOTS (RK)
(17) 110.8 RUSH 116.1 (13)
(24) 198.3 PASS 282.3 (1)
(24) 309.1 YARDS 398.4 (1)
(22) 19.5 POINTS 28.8 (3)
ON DEFENSE
(RK) JETS VS. PATRIOTS (RK)
(19) 116.0 RUSH 119.7 (26)
(23) 237.7 PASS 254.2 (29)
(24) 353.7 YARDS 373.9 (29)
(23) 23.7 POINTS 19.3 (7)
Cowboys at Eagles
Noon, Fox
LINE — Cowboys by 3½
SERIES — Cowboys lead 65-52; Eagles beat Cowboys 37-9, Nov. 19, 2017
ON OFFENSE
(RK) COWBOYS VS. EAGLES (RK)
(3) 136.1 RUSH 136.3 (2)
(25) 198.0 PASS 239.2 (12)
(14) 334.1 YARDS 375.5 (4)
(12) 23.2 POINTS 30.5 (2)
ON DEFENSE
(RK) COWBOYS VS. EAGLES (RK)
(11) 106.3 RUSH 75.9 (1)
(13) 218.4 PASS 231.0 (20)
(11) 324.7 YARDS 306.9 (5)
(16) 22.1 POINTS 19.3 (6)
Packers at Lions
Noon
LINE — Lions by 7
SERIES — Packers lead 100-69-7; Lions beat Packers 30-17, Nov. 6, 2017
ON OFFENSE
(RK) PACKERS VS. LIONS (RK)
(18) 108.1 RUSH 78.0 (32)
(23) 200.9 PASS 258.5 (6)
(25) 309.0 YARDS 336.5 (13)
(19) 20.6 POINTS 25.0 (8)
ON DEFENSE
(RK) PACKERS VS. LIONS (RK)
(20) 116.1 RUSH 113.1 (17)
(22) 232.3 PASS 249.3 (28)
(22) 348.4 YARDS 362.4 (27)
(21) 23.3 POINTS 24.3 (25)
Bears at Vikings
Noon
LINE — Vikings by 12
SERIES — Vikings lead 59-52-2; Vikings beat Bears 20-17, Oct. 9, 2017
ON OFFENSE
(RK) BEARS VS. VIKINGS (RK)
(11) 117.2 RUSH 120.7 (8)
(31) 176.0 PASS 238.2 (13)
(30) 293.2 YARDS 358.9 (10)
(29) 16.9 POINTS 23.9 (10)
ON DEFENSE
(RK) BEARS VS. VIKINGS (RK)
(9) 105.5 RUSH 87.1 (2)
(8) 213.1 PASS 193.8 (2)
(8) 318.6 YARDS 280.9 (1)
(10) 19.8 POINTS 16.1 (1)
Texans at Colts
Noon
LINE — Colts by 5½
SERIES — Colts lead 24-7; Colts beat Texans 20-14, Nov. 5, 2017
ON OFFENSE
(RK) TEXANS VS. COLTS (RK)
(12) 117.1 RUSH 101.0 (22)
(20) 210.3 PASS 185.9 (30)
(18) 327.4 YARDS 286.9 (31)
(16) 21.7 POINTS 16.1 (30)
ON DEFENSE
(RK) TEXANS VS. COLTS (RK)
(12) 106.7 RUSH 122.8 (27)
(26) 246.3 PASS 254.8 (30)
(23) 353.0 YARDS 377.6 (30)
(32) 27.6 POINTS 26.1 (31)
Browns at Steelers
Noon
LINE — Steelers by 6
SERIES — Steelers lead 73-58; Steelers beat Browns 21-18, Sept. 10, 2017
ON OFFENSE
(RK) BROWNS VS. STEELERS (RK)
(19) 107.4 RUSH 102.9 (20)
(26) 197.1 PASS 277.1 (2)
(27) 304.5 YARDS 380.8 (3)
(32) 14.0 POINTS 25.2 (7)
ON DEFENSE
(RK) BROWNS VS. STEELERS (RK)
(7) 96.1 RUSH 106.1 (10)
(19) 230.7 PASS 196.3 (5)
(12) 326.8 YARDS 302.4 (4)
(30) 25.5 POINTS 18.9 (5)
Redskins at Giants
Noon
LINE — Redskins by 3
SERIES — Giants lead 99-68-4; Redskins beat Giants 20-10, Nov. 23, 2017
ON OFFENSE
(RK) REDSKINS VS. GIANTS (RK)
(26) 92.5 RUSH 85.9 (29)
(11) 241.0 PASS 223.9 (18)
(15) 333.5 YARDS 309.8 (23)
(14) 22.1 POINTS 15.2 (31)
ON DEFENSE
(RK) REDSKINS VS. GIANTS (RK)
(29) 125.7 RUSH 124.8 (28)
(14) 219.9 PASS 260.1 (31)
(21) 345.6 YARDS 384.9 (32)
(26) 24.7 POINTS 25.2 (29)
Panthers at Falcons
3:25 p.m., Fox
LINE — Falcons by 3½
SERIES — Falcons lead 27-18; Panthers beat Falcons 20-17, Nov. 5, 2017
ON OFFENSE
(RK) PANTHERS VS. FALCONS (RK)
(4) 134.3 RUSH 119.1 (10)
(27) 194.4 PASS 245.3 (9)
(17) 328.7 YARDS 364.4 (9)
(11) 23.5 POINTS 22.1 (15)
ON DEFENSE
(RK) PANTHERS VS. FALCONS (RK)
(6) 89.9 RUSH 105.2 (8)
(16) 223.6 PASS 217.9 (12)
(7) 313.5 YARDS 323.1 (10)
(11) 20.3 POINTS 20.3 (11)
Chiefs at Broncos
3:25 p.m., CBS
LINE — Broncos by 3
SERIES — Chiefs lead 60-55; Chiefs beat Broncos 29-19, Oct. 30, 2017
ON OFFENSE
(RK) CHIEFS VS. BRONCOS (RK)
(9) 119.5 RUSH 116.1 (13)
(7) 255.7 PASS 207.1 (21)
(5) 375.2 YARDS 323.2 (19)
(6) 25.9 POINTS 17.7 (26)
ON DEFENSE
(RK) CHIEFS VS. BRONCOS (RK)
(23) 118.7 RUSH 88.0 (3)
(27) 248.4 PASS 196.1 (4)
(28) 367.1 YARDS 284.1 (2)
(14) 21.0 POINTS 23.7 (22)
Jaguars at Titans
3:25 p.m.
LINE — Titans by 2½
SERIES — Titans lead 26-20; Titans beat Jaguars 37-16, Sept. 17, 2017
ON OFFENSE
(RK) JAGUARS VS. TITANS (RK)
(1) 145.3 RUSH 114.5 (16)
(16) 229.8 PASS 205.0 (22)
(6) 375.1 YARDS 319.5 (21)
(5) 27.1 POINTS 21.3 (18)
ON DEFENSE
(RK) JAGUARS VS. TITANS (RK)
(21) 116.3 RUSH 89.1 (5)
(1) 173.5 PASS 245.5 (25)
(3) 289.8 YARDS 334.6 (17)
(2) 16.9 POINTS 23.1 (20)
Bills at Dolphins
3:25 p.m.
LINE — Bills by 2
SERIES — Dolphins lead 60-46-1; Bills beat Dolphins 24-16, Dec. 17, 2017
ON OFFENSE
(RK) BILLS VS. DOLPHINS (RK)
(6) 126.1 RUSH 86.3 (28)
(32) 175.9 PASS 218.1 (19)
(29) 302.0 YARDS 304.4 (28)
(24) 18.7 POINTS 17.7 (26)
ON DEFENSE
(RK) BILLS VS. DOLPHINS (RK)
(30) 126.7 RUSH 109.5 (15)
(18) 228.3 PASS 227.8 (17)
(25) 355.0 YARDS 337.3 (18)
(18) 22.9 POINTS 24.7 (28)
Bengals at Ravens
3:25 p.m.
LINE — Ravens by 10
SERIES — Ravens lead 22-21; Ravens beat Bengals 20-0, Sept. 10, 2017
ON OFFENSE
(RK) BENGALS VS. RAVENS (RK)
(31) 81.3 RUSH 115.9 (15)
(28) 193.9 PASS 189.1 (29)
(32) 275.2 YARDS 305.0 (26)
(28) 17.3 POINTS 24.5 (8)
ON DEFENSE
(RK) BENGALS VS. RAVENS (RK)
(31) 128.5 RUSH 108.9 (14)
(7) 212.3 PASS 213.9 (10)
(20) 340.8 YARDS 322.8 (9)
(15) 21.5 POINTS 18.1 (4)
Raiders at Chargers
3:25 p.m.
LINE — Chargers by 7
SERIES — Raiders lead 63-51-2; Chargers beat Raiders 17-16, Oct. 15, 2017
ON OFFENSE
(RK) RAIDERS VS. CHARGERS (RK)
(25) 96.6 RUSH 98.7 (24)
(17) 226.7 PASS 270.1 (3)
(19) 323.3 YARDS 368.8 (8)
(23) 19.4 POINTS 21.7 (16)
ON DEFENSE
(RK) RAIDERS VS. CHARGERS (RK)
(13) 108.5 RUSH 132.9 (32)
(21) 231.9 PASS 195.0 (3)
(19) 340.4 YARDS 327.9 (14)
(18) 22.9 POINTS 17.5 (3)
Cardinals at Seahawks
3:25 p.m.
LINE — Seahawks by 9
SERIES — Series tied 18-18-1; Seahawks beat Cardinals 22-16, Nov. 9, 2017
ON OFFENSE
(RK) CARDINALS VS. SEAHAWKS (RK)
(30) 84.7 RUSH 101.9 (21)
(14) 233.1 PASS 230.8 (15)
(22) 317.8 YARDS 332.7 (16)
(25) 17.9 POINTS 22.8 (13)
ON DEFENSE
(RK) CARDINALS VS. SEAHAWKS (RK)
(4) 88.9 RUSH 113.9 (18)
(15) 223.1 PASS 213.6 (9)
(6) 312.0 YARDS 327.5 (13)
(17) 22.5 POINTS 20.4 (13)
49ers at Rams
3:25 p.m.
LINE — 49ers by 4
SERIES — 49ers lead 68-65-3; Rams beat 49ers 41-39, Sept. 21, 2017
ON OFFENSE
(RK) 49ERS VS. RAMS (RK)
(23) 99.5 RUSH 123.4 (7)
(10) 242.2 PASS 245.5 (8)
(12) 341.7 YARDS 368.9 (7)
(21) 19.8 POINTS 31.0 (1)
ON DEFENSE
(RK) 49ERS VS. RAMS (RK)
(22) 117.3 RUSH 119.2 (24)
(24) 241.0 PASS 212.2 (6)
(26) 358.3 YARDS 331.4 (16)
(26) 24.7 POINTS 19.7 (8)
Saints at Buccaneers
3:25 p.m.
LINE — Saints by 5
SERIES — Saints lead 32-19; Saints beat Buccaneers 30-10, Nov. 5, 2017
ON OFFENSE
(RK) SAINTS VS. BUCS (RK)
(5) 131.9 RUSH 89.3 (27)
(5) 263.9 PASS 268.1 (4)
(2) 395.8 YARDS 357.4 (11)
(4) 28.3 POINTS 20.3 (20)
ON DEFENSE
(RK) SAINTS VS. BUCS (RK)
(16) 111.8 RUSH 119.2 (24)
(11) 216.8 PASS 262.5 (32)
(15) 328.6 YARDS 381.7 (31)
(8) 19.7 POINTS 23.9 (24)
