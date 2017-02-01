Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, February 01, 2017, 4:48 p.m.

PHOTOS: 2 Arkansans each win $100,000 in state lottery instant games

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 3:09 p.m.

hunter-clark-of-jonesboro-left-and-a-100000-winning-ticket-purchased-by-christopher-plumlee-of-berryville

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS SCHOLARSHIP LOTTERY

Hunter Clark of Jonesboro, left, and a $100,000 winning ticket purchased by Christopher Plumlee of Berryville.

Two Arkansans have each won $100,000 off instant games in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, officials said Wednesday.

Hunter Clark of Jonesboro won off a $5 Hot 7 instant ticket that he bought at Waldenburg Express, 5931 Arkansas 14 West in Waldenburg, according to a news release.

Officials said Christopher Plumlee of Berryville also recently won off a $5 10X Joker’s Jackpot ticket purchased at Trimble Food Mart, 603 W. Trimble Ave. in Berryville.

Plumlee plans to save the money, according to the release. Clark’s plans for his prize were not released.

