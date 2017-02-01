PHOTOS: 2 Arkansans each win $100,000 in state lottery instant games

Two Arkansans have each won $100,000 off instant games in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, officials said Wednesday.

Hunter Clark of Jonesboro won off a $5 Hot 7 instant ticket that he bought at Waldenburg Express, 5931 Arkansas 14 West in Waldenburg, according to a news release.

Officials said Christopher Plumlee of Berryville also recently won off a $5 10X Joker’s Jackpot ticket purchased at Trimble Food Mart, 603 W. Trimble Ave. in Berryville.

Plumlee plans to save the money, according to the release. Clark’s plans for his prize were not released.