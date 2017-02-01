Home / Latest News /
Arkansas bill aimed at forcing Amazon to collect sales taxes advances
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:46 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas Senate panel has advanced a proposal aimed at forcing Amazon to begin collecting state sales taxes, as lawmakers eye potential revenue from the e-commerce company to pay for more tax cuts in two years.
The Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee on Wednesday endorsed the proposal requiring out-of-state sellers with no physical presence in Arkansas to begin collecting sales taxes if they sell more than $100,000 worth of products or make at least 200 separate sales transactions. The proposal goes before the full Senate on Thursday.
The measure would allow Arkansas to seek court action to collect the tax revenue from sellers.
Arkansas is among a handful of states where Amazon doesn't have a distribution center or office and doesn't collect sales taxes.
TimberTopper says... February 1, 2017 at 1:09 p.m.
Careful Boys, Amazon just might buy the state and put you out of a job.
3WorldState1 says... February 1, 2017 at 1:36 p.m.
Republicans are raising our taxes? Great.
This will only hurt small business and the middle class.
But hopefully that statue is really sweet.
