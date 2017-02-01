Arkansas deputy marshal dragged several feet when driver flees traffic stop, authorities say

A deputy marshal in Pope County was dragged several feet when a driver sped away from a traffic stop, authorities say.

Chief Barry L. Walker said the deputy marshal, whose name was not released, had conducted a traffic stop shortly after 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at Market Street and Round Rock Road.

As he spoke with a the drivers of a vehicle he had stopped, the driver sped eastward on Round Rock Road, Walker said.

After dragging the deputy marshal between 25 and 30 feet, the driver fled the scene, and the law enforcement official used a handheld radio to call Pope County dispatch.

He was taken by Pope County Emergency Medical Services to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Russellville, where he was treated and released, the statement reads.

The driver, whose identity was also being withheld, was found and arrested during a search involving multiple agencies in the area, the Dover marshal's office said in a statement.