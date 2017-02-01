Subscribe Register Login

Arkansas signs 24 for 2017 class

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 2:14 p.m.

Full list of 2017 signees

Razorback Signing Day 2017

January 30, 2017

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football received 14 letters of intent on Wednesday, bringing the program's total to 24 for the class of 2017.

The Razorbacks' class was bolstered by a signing day commitment from Dallas cornerback Chevin Calloway, who chose Arkansas over a who's who of football programs. Calloway, who was born in Pine Bluff, was the Razorbacks' eighth 4-star recruit in the class, according to ESPN.

ESPN ranked Arkansas' class No. 24 overall and ninth in the SEC.

In addition to Calloway, the Razorbacks' other 4-star signees included: safety Montaric Brown of Ashdown; quarterback Daulton Hyatt of Atilla, Ala.; receiver Koilan Jackson of Little Rock (Joe. T. Robinson); receiver Brandon Martin of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College; tight end Jeremy Patton of Arizona Western College; receiver De'Vion Warren of Monroe (Ouachita Parrish), La.; and running back Maleek Williams of Punta Gorda (Charlotte), Fla.

Hyatt, Williams and Martin signed with Arkansas in December and enrolled in classes last month so they can go through spring practice with the Razorbacks. Patton was also among 10 who signed in December, but he won't be able to enroll in classes until the summer because of an academic situation at his junior college.

Arkansas heavily focused on recruiting receivers to replace four departed players at the position. In addition to Jackson, Martin and Warren, Maleek Barkley of Austin (Lake Travis), Texas, and Jonathan Nance of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College also signed.

Cabot athlete Jarrod Barnes may also play the receiver position.

The Razorbacks also signed seven defensive backs, highlighted by Brown and Calloway. Jarques McClellion of Delray Beach (Heritage), Fla., signed with Arkansas despite receiving a late push from Florida.

