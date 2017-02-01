Authorities: 2-year-old boy killed in elevator accident at Little Rock home

A 2-year-old boy has died in what authorities believe was a “tragic accident” involving an elevator at a Little Rock home in the city's Heights neighborhood.

Capt. Jason Weaver with the Little Rock Fire Department said his agency was called around noon Wednesday to a residence in the 2900 block of North Taylor Street.

The child was reported stuck in an elevator inside the house, Weaver said. Additional information regarding the circumstances of the child’s death were not released.

The fire department as well as the Pulaski County coroner’s office and Little Rock Police Department remained at the scene as of around 2 p.m.

It was not immediately clear how many people were inside the home at the time of the accident, officials said.

Reporters are headed to the scene. Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.